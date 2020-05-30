May 15 — A resident on Third Avenue Southeast reported a theft.

May 16 — A business on Second Avenue Northeast reported a theft in progress.

May 18 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast reported a stolen bicycle trailer, but with the officer’s assistance was able to locate it on their property.

May 18 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive reported traffic complaints.

May 19 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported a theft.

May 19 — A business on Pine Avenue reported a fraudulent check that was cashed in their business’s name.

May 19 — A business on 18th Street Northeast in Little Falls reported a possible theft.

May 19 — A resident on Carter Lane reported a theft.

Load comments