April 29 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported a stolen vehicle.
April 30 — A business on Lindbergh Drive North reported the theft of gasoline from a parked vehicle.
May 1 — A business on Haven Road reported damage to a dirt parking area after it appeared vehicles tore up the area.
May 1 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported a stolen dog.
May 2 — A resident on Riverwood Drive reported a scam.
May 4 — A resident on Eighth Street Southeast reported a phone scam.
May 5 — A resident on First Avenue Northeast reported damage to their property.
