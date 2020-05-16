April 29 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported a stolen vehicle.

April 30 — A business on Lindbergh Drive North reported the theft of gasoline from a parked vehicle.

May 1 — A business on Haven Road reported damage to a dirt parking area after it appeared vehicles tore up the area.

May 1 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported a stolen dog.

May 2 — A resident on Riverwood Drive reported a scam.

May 4 — A resident on Eighth Street Southeast reported a phone scam.

May 5 — A resident on First Avenue Northeast reported damage to their property.

