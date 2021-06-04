May 19 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported receiving a counterfeit $10 bill.
May 20 — A resident reported a case of possible debit card fraud.
May 20 — Damage was done to a stone-brick fence barrier post on First Avenue Southeast.
May 20 — A resident on West River Road reported a scam in which someone opened up an unemployment file.
May 21 — A resident on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
May 24 — A resident on First Street Southeast reported damage done to their property.
May 24 — A resident on Fourth Street Southeast reported damage to their property.
May 24 — A resident on Eighth Street Southeast reported the theft of two bicycles.
