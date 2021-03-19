March 3 — A resident on First Avenue Southwest reported a possible break-in at an apartment building,

March 3 — A business on Haven Road reported damage done to its property.

March 3 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported damage done to its property.

March 5 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

March 5 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

March 7 — A resident on First Street South reported damage done to the property.

March 9 — A resident on Highway 27 reported damage to their property.

March 9 — A resident on 18th Street Northeast reported a $1,000 unknown charge on their bank account.

Load comments