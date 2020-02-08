Jan. 22 — A resident on 13th Avenue reported a theft.
Jan. 23 — A resident on Seventh Avenue Northeast reported the theft of a vehicle.
Jan. 23 — A resident on Riverview Drive reported a burglary.
Jan. 24 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported the theft of gasoline.
Jan. 24 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported a possible scam involving bottled water.
Jan. 24 — A resident on Second Street Northeast reported a theft that happened in St. Cloud.
Jan. 24 — A resident on First Avenue Southeast reported a possible scam.
Jan. 25 — A resident on Third Avenue Northeast reported a scam in which the resident contacted by a male with a foreign accent telling the resident they had won money through the Publisher’s Clearinghouse.
Jan. 26 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
Jan. 27 — A facility on Third Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
Jan. 27 — The Post Office on Broadway East reported a possible scam.
Jan. 28 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Southeast reported a phone scam.
Jan. 31 — A resident on Second Street Southeast reported a theft.
Feb. 1 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported a possible burglary.
Feb. 4 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported a scam in which they received a phone call from someone claiming the resident had received a $9,000 grant. To get the money, the resident was to go to Walmart and the caller would explain the rest to them.
Feb. 4 — A resident on 12th Street Northeast reported a scam in which a resident received a call from a male with a foreign accent saying he was from the Internal Revenue Service. The caller said the resident owed a large mount of money and wanted the resident to go to Walmart to purchase gift cards.
