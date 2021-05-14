April 27 — A resident on Second Street Northeast reported a scam.

April 28 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast reported the theft of packages.

April 30 — A bank on First Street Southeast reported a counterfeit $100 bill.

April 30 — A resident on Fourth Avenue Southeast reported someone had used their information to apply for unemployment benefits.

May 3 — A resident on Seventh Street Northeast reported a theft.

May 3 — A resident on Eighth Street Southeast reported a scam.

May 3 — A resident on Eighth Street Southeast reported damage to their property.

