April 27 — A resident on Second Street Northeast reported a scam.
April 28 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast reported the theft of packages.
April 30 — A bank on First Street Southeast reported a counterfeit $100 bill.
April 30 — A resident on Fourth Avenue Southeast reported someone had used their information to apply for unemployment benefits.
May 3 — A resident on Seventh Street Northeast reported a theft.
May 3 — A resident on Eighth Street Southeast reported a scam.
May 3 — A resident on Eighth Street Southeast reported damage to their property.
