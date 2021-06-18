May 26 — A resident on Buck Lane reported damage to their property.
May 28 — A business on LeMieur Street in Little Falls reported damage done to the car wash.
May 29 — A resident on Seventh Street Northeast reported a theft.
May 30 — A resident on Fifth Street Northeast report vandalism and damage done to their property.
May 30 — A resident on Sixth Street Northwest reported a vehicle had been stolen from their yard.
June 2 — A resident on First Avenue Southwest reported a scam.
June 2 — A resident on Eighth Street Southwest reported their laptop had been hacked.
June 2 — A resident on Fifth Street Southwest reported a theft.
June 2 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Southwest reported a stolen bike, which was later returned.
June 3 — A resident on Third Street Northeast reported damage done to their property.
June 3 — A resident on First Street Southeast reported a scam.
June 4 — A resident on Smith Avenue reported damage done to their siding and garage door.
June 4 — A resident on Ninth Street Northeast reported a theft.
June 4 — A resident reported the theft of a cellphone.
June 5 — A resident on First Street Southeast reported someone had used a stolen credit card at area businesses.
June 5 — A resident on Fairview Lane reported a scam.
June 5 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.
June 6 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.
June 7 — A resident on Haven Road reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a church transport van.
June 7 — A resident on Second Street Southeast reported fraud on their credit card.
June 7 — A business on Broadway Avenue West reported a theft.
June 8 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Southeast reported the theft of a front license plate.
June 8 — A resident on Third Street Northeast reported damage done to their garage window.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.