May 26 — A resident on Buck Lane reported damage to their property.

May 28 — A business on LeMieur Street in Little Falls reported damage done to the car wash.

May 29 — A resident on Seventh Street Northeast reported a theft.

May 30 — A resident on Fifth Street Northeast report vandalism and damage done to their property.

May 30 — A resident on Sixth Street Northwest reported a vehicle had been stolen from their yard.

June 2 — A resident on First Avenue Southwest reported a scam.

June 2 — A resident on Eighth Street Southwest reported their laptop had been hacked.

June 2 — A resident on Fifth Street Southwest reported a theft.

June 2 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Southwest reported a stolen bike, which was later returned.

June 3 — A resident on Third Street Northeast reported damage done to their property.

June 3 — A resident on First Street Southeast reported a scam.

June 4 — A resident on Smith Avenue reported damage done to their siding and garage door.

June 4 — A resident on Ninth Street Northeast reported a theft.

June 4 — A resident reported the theft of a cellphone.

June 5 — A resident on First Street Southeast reported someone had used a stolen credit card at area businesses.

June 5 — A resident on Fairview Lane reported a scam.

June 5 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

June 6 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

June 7 — A resident on Haven Road reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a church transport van.

June 7 — A resident on Second Street Southeast reported fraud on their credit card.

June 7 — A business on Broadway Avenue West reported a theft.

June 8 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Southeast reported the theft of a front license plate.

June 8 — A resident on Third Street Northeast reported damage done to their garage window.

