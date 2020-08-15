July 29 — A business on Highway 27 East reported a theft.

July 29 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive South reported a case of fraud.

July 29 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast reported damage done to their property.

July 30 — A resident on Haven Road reported a theft.

July 30 — A resident on Second Street Southeast reported a case of fraud.

July 30 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

July 31 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported a stolen automobile.

Aug. 1 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

Aug. 1 — A business on Haven Road reported damage to the property.

Aug. 3 — A resident on Third Street Northeast reported the theft of RAZR brand power wheels.

Aug. 4 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

Aug. 4 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Southeast reported a theft.

Aug. 4 — A resident on Brittney Lane reported a scam.

