July 29 — A business on Highway 27 East reported a theft.
July 29 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive South reported a case of fraud.
July 29 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast reported damage done to their property.
July 30 — A resident on Haven Road reported a theft.
July 30 — A resident on Second Street Southeast reported a case of fraud.
July 30 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.
July 31 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported a stolen automobile.
Aug. 1 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.
Aug. 1 — A business on Haven Road reported damage to the property.
Aug. 3 — A resident on Third Street Northeast reported the theft of RAZR brand power wheels.
Aug. 4 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.
Aug. 4 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Southeast reported a theft.
Aug. 4 — A resident on Brittney Lane reported a scam.
