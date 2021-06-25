June 9 — A resident on Seventh Avenue Northeast reported a burglary.
June 10 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a gas drive-off.
June 11 — A bank on First Avenue Northeast reported a $100 counterfeit bill.
June 11 — A resident on Seventh Street Southwest reported a theft.
June 11 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported damage done to the property.
June 12 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
June 15 — A church on First Street Southeast reported a scam in which several members received an email which claimed to be from the church asking for gift card donations with a link provided.
