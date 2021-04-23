April 7 — A resident on Second Street Southeast reported a theft.

April 8 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

April 9 — A resident on Riverwood Drive reported a scam.

April 10 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

April 12 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Northeast reported damage done to their property.

April 12 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported a scam in which they believed their phone had been hacked and had received an email demanding money to prevent their personal information from being shared.

April 12 — A resident on Edmund Street reported the theft of a vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered in St. Cloud.

April 13 — A business on First Street Southeast reported the receipt of a fraudulent bill.

