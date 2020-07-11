July 1 — A resident on Kidder Street reported their door had been tampered with.

July 1 — A business on 13th Avenue Northwest reported the theft of a boat motor.

July 2 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive South reported that someone went through three vehicles on their property.

July 2 — A resident on 11th Street Southwest reported a theft.

July 3 — A resident on Highland Avenue reported a theft.

July 3 — A resident on 12th Street Northeast reported a possible theft.

July 4 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported damage to their property where a pellet from a pellet gun had hit the railing.

July 4 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

July 5 — A resident on 8th Street Northwest reported the theft of a boat motor.

July 5 — A business on 183rd Street reported a gas drive-off.

July 6 — A resident on Eighth Avenue Southwest reported criminal damage to their property.

July 6 — A resident on Sixth Street Southeast reported a possible scam.

July 6 — A resident on Third Street Southeast reported someone stole their vehicle.

July 7 — A resident on Haven Road reported someone had broken their vehicle window and stole a bag out of it.

July 7 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

