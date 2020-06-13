May 22 — A resident reported a scam to an officer in the LFPD parking lot.
May 23 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
May 23 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Southeast reported a theft.
May 23 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Southeast reported a theft.
May 24 — A resident on 18th Street Northeast reported a scam.
May 26 — A resident on Lilac Lane in Little Falls reported that a suspect was seen on security video taking their dog.
May 26 — A resident on Riverwood Drive reported a theft.
May 27 — A business on 183rd Street reported a gas drive-off.
May 28 — A resident on 13th Avenue Northwest reported a possible theft.
May 28 — A resident on Third Street Northeast reported several stolen items from their vehicle.
May 28 — A resident on 11th Street Northeast reported that their car had been keyed.
May 29 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast reported damage to their property.
May 29 — A resident on Second Street Northeast reported the theft of a wooden parrot lawn ornament.
May 29 — A resident on Second Avenue Northeast reported a scam where the caller said the resident had missed jury duty and now had a warrant out for their arrest. They said he could pay for bail, but only with $200 Visa gift cards from Walmart.
May 30 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
May 31 — A business on Fourth Street Northeast reported the theft of service.
June 1 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a counterfeit bill.
June 1 — A business on First Street Southeast reported a counterfeit bill.
June 1 — A resident on Prairie Drive reported damage to their property.
June 1 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported an instance of fraud.
June 1 — A resident on 13th Street Northeast reported a theft.
June 2 — A resident on Haven Road reported a break-in/theft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.