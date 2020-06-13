May 22 — A resident reported a scam to an officer in the LFPD parking lot.

May 23 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

May 23 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Southeast reported a theft.

May 23 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Southeast reported a theft.

May 24 — A resident on 18th Street Northeast reported a scam.

May 26 — A resident on Lilac Lane in Little Falls reported that a suspect was seen on security video taking their dog.

May 26 — A resident on Riverwood Drive reported a theft.

May 27 — A business on 183rd Street reported a gas drive-off.

May 28 — A resident on 13th Avenue Northwest reported a possible theft.

May 28 — A resident on Third Street Northeast reported several stolen items from their vehicle.

May 28 — A resident on 11th Street Northeast reported that their car had been keyed.

May 29 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast reported damage to their property.

May 29 — A resident on Second Street Northeast reported the theft of a wooden parrot lawn ornament.

May 29 — A resident on Second Avenue Northeast reported a scam where the caller said the resident had missed jury duty and now had a warrant out for their arrest. They said he could pay for bail, but only with $200 Visa gift cards from Walmart.

May 30 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

May 31 — A business on Fourth Street Northeast reported the theft of service.

June 1 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a counterfeit bill.

June 1 — A business on First Street Southeast reported a counterfeit bill.

June 1 — A resident on Prairie Drive reported damage to their property.

June 1 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported an instance of fraud.

June 1 — A resident on 13th Street Northeast reported a theft.

June 2 — A resident on Haven Road reported a break-in/theft.

Load comments