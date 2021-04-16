March 26 — A resident on Sixth Street Northeast reported a theft.

March 27 — A resident on Prairie Drive reported a possible burglary.

March 27 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a shoplifter.

March 28 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Southeast reported a scam.

March 29 — A resident on East Broadway reported an identity theft and fraud complaint.

March 29 — A resident on Broadway West reported a bicycle had been stolen from Maple Island Park.

March 30 — A resident on Highland Avenue reported a theft.

March 31 — A resident on Fairview Lane reported a theft.

April 2 — A resident on Eighth Avenue Southeast reported a scam.

April 4 — A resident on Third Street Southeast reported a theft.

April 5 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported a theft.

April 6 — A resident on First Avenue Northeast reported the theft of a vehicle.

