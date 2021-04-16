March 26 — A resident on Sixth Street Northeast reported a theft.
March 27 — A resident on Prairie Drive reported a possible burglary.
March 27 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a shoplifter.
March 28 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Southeast reported a scam.
March 29 — A resident on East Broadway reported an identity theft and fraud complaint.
March 29 — A resident on Broadway West reported a bicycle had been stolen from Maple Island Park.
March 30 — A resident on Highland Avenue reported a theft.
March 31 — A resident on Fairview Lane reported a theft.
April 2 — A resident on Eighth Avenue Southeast reported a scam.
April 4 — A resident on Third Street Southeast reported a theft.
April 5 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported a theft.
April 6 — A resident on First Avenue Northeast reported the theft of a vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.