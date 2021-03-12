Feb. 24 — A resident on Mary Ann Avenue reported a theft from a storage unit.

Feb. 24 — A resident on Fourth Street Southeast reported the theft of a snowmobile.

Feb. 25 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive Northwest reported someone tore the storm door off the door frame on their residence.

Feb. 25 — A resident on Second Avenue Southwest reported a scam.

Feb. 25 — A resident on Haven Road reported someone had cut the locks off of a storage trailer.

Feb. 26 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported a scam in which they received a call that if the resident did not conform to what the caller was saying, they would be arrested.

Feb. 26 — resident on 10th Street Southwest reported a theft.

Feb. 26 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

Feb. 26 — A resident on Fourth Street Southeast reported damage done to their property.

Feb. 26 — A resident on Seventh Avenue Southeast reported their Facebook account had been hacked.

Feb. 27 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

Feb. 27 — A resident on Third Street Southeast reported damage done to their property.

March 1 — A resident on First Avenue Southeast reported someone stole a credit card and gas card from their vehicle.

March 2 — A resident on Sixth Street Northwest reported the theft of a vehicle.

