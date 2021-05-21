May 5 — A resident on First Street Southeast reported a theft.

May 6 — A business on Broadway Avenue East reported a theft.

May 6 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

May 7 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

May 9 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast reported the theft of a light blue “Sunday bike.”

May 10 — A resident on Second Street Southeast reported damage done to their property.

May 11 — A resident on First Avenue Southeast reported a theft.

May 11 — A resident on Third Avenue Northwest reported a theft.

May 12 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

May 13 — A bicycle was reported stolen at First Avenue Northeast.

May 14 — A resident on Broadway Avenue East reported a theft.

May 14 — A resident on 11th Avenue Northeast reported damage done to their property.

May 14 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

May 14 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

May 14 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

May 15 — A resident on Ninth Avenue Southwest reported a Social Security scam.

May 17 — A resident on 11th Street Southwest reported a case of fraud.

May 18 — A resident on 10th Street Southwest reported a theft.

Recommended for you

Load comments