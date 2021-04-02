March 10 — A resident reported a theft.

March 11 — A resident on Ninth Street Northeast reported a scam.

March 14 — A business on Second Street Northeast reported a theft.

March 14 — A resident on Ninth Street Northeast reported a burglary.

March 15 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a gas drive-off.

March 15 — A resident on Kidder Street reported the theft of mail.

March 15 — A resident on Broadway Avenue West reported a scam.

March 16 — A business on First Street Southeast reported receiving counterfeit $10 and $20 bills.

March 16 — A resident on Second Street Northeast reported a theft.

March 17 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive North reported a case of fraud.

March 18 — A resident on Third Street Northeast reported a case of property damage.

March 18 — A resident on Seventh Street Northeast reported someone had hacked their Facebook account.

March 18 — A resident on 11th Street Northeast reported a scam phone call.

March 19 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported a theft.

March 20 — A resident on Third Avenue Northwest reported the theft of a bicycle.

March 20 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

March 21 — A resident on Third Avenue Northwest reported someone had broken a window.

March 23 — A business on Second Street Northeast reported a possible scam.

