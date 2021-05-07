April 14 — A business on Riverview Drive reported the theft of their van.
April 14 — A resident on First Avenue Southeast reported a case of fraud.
April 14 — A resident on Fourth Street Northeast reported a scam in which they received three calls from the unemployment office in regard to paperwork filed. The resident had not filed any paper and also noted the caller knew their Social Security Number.
April 20 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a shoplifter.
April 20 — A resident on Fifth Street Southwest reported the theft of a bicycle.
April 21 — A resident on Fourth Avenue Northeast reported a scam.
April 21 — A resident on Circle Drive in Little Falls reported a scam in which they received a phone call from someone posing as a Minnesota Power/local electrical company telling the resident they had an outstanding bill.
April 22 — A resident on Seventh Street Northeast reported a scam in which they received a call from Texas from someone claiming to be from the Social Security Department.
April 22 — A resident on Edgewood Drive reported a scam.
April 23 — A resident on 18th Street Northeast reported someone stole their Social Security card.
April 24 — A resident on Fourth Street Northeast reported their keys had been stolen.
April 25 — Someone damaged the stone retaining wall at Maple Island Park.
April 26 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.
April 27 — A resident on Elm Street reported a forced break-in.
April 27 — A resident on Second Street Northeast reported a scam.
