Little Falls, MN (56345)

Today

A steady rain this morning tapering to showers and becoming mixed with snow for the afternoon. High 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening then remaining overcast overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.