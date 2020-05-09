April 22 — A resident on Second Street Southeast reported a case of fraud.

April 22 — A resident on Seventh Street Northeast reported damage done to their property.

April 23 — A resident on Second Street Southeast reported the theft of their vehicle.

April 24 — A resident on Second Street Northeast reported a case of credit card fraud.

April 25 — A resident on Third Street Southeast reported the theft of their mailbox.

April 27 — A resident on 13th Avenue Northwest reported a theft.

