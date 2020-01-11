Dec. 18, 2019 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a shoplifter.

Dec. 19, 2019 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a shoplifter.

Dec. 20, 2019 — A resident on Third Street Northeast reported a theft.

Dec. 20, 2019 — A bank on First Avenue Northeast reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill.

Dec. 20, 2019 — A business on Lindbergh Drive South reported the theft of lottery tickets.

Dec. 20, 2019 — A resident on 10th Street Southwest reported someone had slashed their daughter’s vehicle tire.

Dec. 20, 2019 — A resident reported the theft of their cellphone at a business on 18th Street Northeast.

Dec. 21, 2019 — A resident reported they had been the victim of theft by credit card at 18th Street Northeast.

Dec. 21, 2019 — A resident on Buck Lane reported damage done to their property.

Dec. 22, 2019 — A resident on Ninth Street Northeast reported damage done to their property.

Dec. 22, 2019 — A resident on 12th Street Southwest reported someone threw eggs and damaged their property.

Dec. 22, 2019 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Southeast reported someone egged their vehicle.

Dec. 22, 2019 — Someone reported a cellphone theft at a store on 18th Street Northeast.

Dec. 22, 2019 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

Dec. 23 — A resident on Grove Street reported a credit card scam.

Dec. 23, 2019 — A resident on Eighth Street Southeast reported a scam.

Dec. 24, 2019 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive North reported damage done to their property.

Dec. 25, 2019 — A resident on LeMieur Street reported damage done to their property.

Dec. 26, 2019 — A resident on Fourth Street Northeast reported the theft of two items from their residence.

Dec. 28, 2019 — A resident on First Avenue Southwest reported a theft.

Dec. 28, 2019 — A resident on Buck Lane reported damage done to their vehicle.

Dec. 28, 2019 — A resident on Ninth Street Northeast reported the theft of a $10 yard light.

Dec. 31, 2019 — A resident on Ninth Street Southeast reported a scam.

Jan. 2 — A business on Broadway Avenue West reported a person eating food that was not paid for.

Jan. 3 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

Jan. 7 — A resident on Circle Drive reported a scam.

