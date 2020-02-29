Feb. 20 — A resident on Ninth Street Northeast reported the theft of a trailer.
Feb. 21 — A resident on 12th Street Northeast reported the theft of a vehicle.
Feb. 21 — A resident on Fifth Street Southeast reported receiving multiple scam phone calls.
Feb. 21 — A business on Second Avenue Northeast reported a shoplifter.
Feb. 21 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported a scam in which they received a phone call supposed from the Social Security Office and another call from someone claiming to be with Verizon.
Feb. 21 — A resident on Third Street Northeast reported a scam.
Feb. 21 — A resident on Second Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
Feb. 22 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Southeast reported a theft.
Feb. 23 — A business on Second Avenue Northeast reported a shoplifter.
Feb. 24 — A resident on Derosier Drive reported a case of fraud.
Feb. 24 — A resident on Seventh Street Southeast reported a possible attempted break-in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.