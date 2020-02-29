Feb. 20 — A resident on Ninth Street Northeast reported the theft of a trailer.

Feb. 21 — A resident on 12th Street Northeast reported the theft of a vehicle.

Feb. 21 — A resident on Fifth Street Southeast reported receiving multiple scam phone calls.

Feb. 21 — A business on Second Avenue Northeast reported a shoplifter.

Feb. 21 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported a scam in which they received a phone call supposed from the Social Security Office and another call from someone claiming to be with Verizon.

Feb. 21 — A resident on Third Street Northeast reported a scam.

Feb. 21 — A resident on Second Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

Feb. 22 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Southeast reported a theft.

Feb. 23 — A business on Second Avenue Northeast reported a shoplifter.

Feb. 24 — A resident on Derosier Drive reported a case of fraud.

Feb. 24 — A resident on Seventh Street Southeast reported a possible attempted break-in.

