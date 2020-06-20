June 3 — A resident on Seventh Street Southwest reported damage to their property.

June 4 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a counterfeit bill.

June 5 — A resident on First Street Southeast reported a theft of their cellphone.

June 6 — A resident on 13th Avenue Northwest reported their car window had been smashed and the radio stolen.

June 6 — A resident on Fourth Avenue Northwest reported a theft of a motorcycle.

June 8 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast reported their vehicle had been broken into.

June 8 — A business on First Avenue Southeast reported a counterfeit bill.

June 8 — A resident on 13th Street Northeast reported a vehicle that was stolen by means of fraudulent identification.

June 9 — A resident on Breann Circle reported an email scam, where the scammer claimed that the victim had been hacked and the scammer needed $700 to fix it.

June 10 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported someone broke into their car and stole a bluetooth speaker.

June 10 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Southwest reported a stolen chainsaw. They later called and said they found it, and it was not stolen.

June 10 — A resident on Fourth Street Southeast reported the theft of a bike.

June 10 — A business on Broadway East reported a patron attempted to use a counterfeit bill.

June 11 — A business on Second Avenue Northeast reported a potential theft. It turned out to be a misunderstanding.

June 12 — A resident on Second Street Southeast reported a stolen bicycle.

June 14 — A resident on Haven Road reported damage to their property.

June 15 — A resident on 11th Street Southwest reported debit card fraud/theft.

June 15 — A resident on Third Street Northeast reported the theft of a bicycle.

June 16 — A business on First Street Northeast reported a door frame was damaged sometime overnight.

June 16 — A resident on Sixth Street Southeast reported a theft.

June 16 — A business on First Street Southeast reported the theft of two temporary parking signs.

June 16 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a counterfeit $20 bill.

June 16 — A resident on Riverwood Drive reported a case of fraud.

June 16 — A resident on Seventh Street Northeast reported a theft.

June 16 — A business on First Street Southeast reported an abandoned trailer, which turned out to be stolen.

