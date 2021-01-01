Dec. 16 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported credit card fraud.
Dec. 17 — A business on First Avenue Southeast reported a case of fraud.
Dec. 17 — A resident on Fourth Street Southeast reported theft of prescription medication.
Dec. 19 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.
Dec. 20 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.
Dec. 21 — A resident on Seventh Street Southeast reported damage to their property.
Dec. 22 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported damage to their property.
Dec. 22 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported a theft.
Dec. 24 — A resident on First Avenue Southeast reported a case of identity fraud.
Dec. 24 — A resident on Fourth Street Southeast reported a stolen vehicle.
Dec. 25 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported the passing of a counterfeit $100 bill.
Dec. 26. — A resident on Lindbergh Drive reported a theft.
Dec. 27 — A resident on Fourth Street Northeast reported a case of fraud.
Dec. 28 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported a burglary.
