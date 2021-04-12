The Little Falls Police Department issued a public safety alert on Monday after multiple people overdosed during the past two weeks on what is suspected to be heroin.
The alert stated the overdosing incidents have occurred in different locations within the city.
"Investigators believe the incidents are linked to a 'bad batch' of suspected heroin, which means it is laced with other illicit chemicals that make them even more hazardous and deadly," read the statement.
Due to the recent spike in overdoses, the Little Falls Police Department is also asking community members to take the following steps:
- Call 911 immediately if they or someone they know is experiencing an overdose;
- administer naloxone (Narcan) to people experiencing suspected overdose;
- share this information with anyone they may know who uses heroin; and
- seek help for opioid addiction through a chemical dependency treatment center.
LFPD also reminded people about Minnesota's "Good Samaritan Law," which protects people from being charged or prosecuted if they act in good faith while seeking medical assistance for another person experiencing a drug-related overdose.
"The goal of issuing the alert is to help ensure that people who struggle with heroin and opioid addiction live to seek help for their addictions," read the statement.
Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to call the Little Falls Police Department at 320-616-5570.
