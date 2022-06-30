Sports Editor
The Little Falls Legion baseball team continued its winning streak, improving to 4-0 after defeating Cold Spring, 2-1, June 23.
Matt Filippi pitched the whole game, striking out seven batters and giving up just three hits.
Collin Kray cracked off a double in the bottom of the sixth and scored the winning run. Filippi finished the game 3-for-3 and George Moore finished 2-for-2, with a sacrifice fly.
Little Falls’ next game was in Cold Spring, July 25. They came away with a 7-3 victory to improve to 5-0.
Beau Thoma pitched 4.1 innings and Kray pitched the final 2.2 innings to get the win.
Hudson Filippi recorded four RBIs on two hits and Owen Bode hit 3-for-4, with a double and two RBIs.
The Pierz Legion baseball team had a great week on the diamond. They shut out Crosby Ironton, 10-0, and crushed Holdingford, 11-1, June 25.
Reese Young was the winning pitcher agaisnt Crosby Ironton and Kirby Fischer was the winning pitcher against Holdingford.
Pierz played Holdingford again, Monday, June 27, and won 5-4.
Joey Stuckmeyer pitched 4.2 innings and recorded three strikouts and didn’t give up a single hit.
At the plate, Young recorded a perfect 3-for-3 and Weston Woitalla recorded the game winning RBI.
