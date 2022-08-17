flyers
New Flyers HC Trisha Spencer coaching up Arabelle Hanfler (left) and Avery Herdering (right) during a practice. 

The Flyers volleyball team enters the 2023 season under new management. On July 22, Trisha Spencer was named the new head coach for Little Falls.

“We are very excited to have Coach Spencer as our new head coach of Flyer Volleyball,” Little Falls Athletic Director Kevin Jordan said. “She has had a great amount of past coaching experiences and our student athletes will really enjoy the passion that she has for the sport of volleyball.”

