Little Falls native teaching in Ukraine displaced by war

Although a native of Little Falls, for many years Morrison County has not been home for Ruth Karnowski, 72. Home to her is in Kyiv, Ukraine and, it is where her heart remains. Nothing can change that. Not even a war, she said.
Karnowski started teaching in Kyiv 12 years ago with Quality Schools International (QSI), a non-profit group of international schools she has been with for nearly 20 years.
“Kyiv is lovely. The people are some of the most welcoming, kind, generous and funny people you will ever meet. They’re just amazing and it just grieves me I’m not going back this year,” she said.
Karnowski said when Russian forces started parading along the eastern border early this year, she and the others didn’t take it seriously at first. It was something they had done before since the Maidan Revolution in 2014, as if to just appear large and mighty and then they left, she said.
“We thought they were just dong what they had always done and would leave,” she said.
When the State Department issued a warning to American citizens about the situation, Karnowski said QSI gave teachers the option to leave, but to teach online on Kyiv-time from wherever they went. However, Karnowski and several others chose to stay. It was a decision many people didn’t understand, who pleaded with her to evacuate. Eventually, Karnowski said, the situation in Ukraine escalated to the point QSI ordered all teachers to evacuate in early February.
Karnowski said the group of people who had stayed behind chose to evacuate to Lviv, a city in western Ukraine near the border of Poland. They figured they would be safe since they were far away from the eastern border and if the situation escalated, they could easily cross the border, she said.
While QSI was adamant about the teachers evacuating Ukraine, Karnowski said the endeavor was halted after five of the teachers in their group tested positive for COVID. As a result, they were stranded in L’viv for a while.
Karnowski said she stayed in the upstairs room of a pub that had no heat. Meanwhile, she continued to teach her students online, using a tablet. The Ukrainan people were very hospitable toward her and often brought her soup, Karnowski said.
“They were so shocked to have this American in their midst,” she said.
As it came time to leave, Russian military tanks were moved from Belarus on train tracks. Military check points had also been set up. What made going through miliary checkpoints even scarier, Karnowski said, was the fact that sometimes they were set up by Russian patrols, who were disguised as Ukrainian military.
“It was very scary to go through the military checkpoints because you don’t know whether they’re Russian or Ukrainian,” she said.
Knowing she’d make a great hostage because of her American citizenship, Karnowski said she knew it was time to leave the country. But once she made it to the train station, she discovered that she was unable get a single train out.
“They were all booked, not even standing,” she said.
Karnowski said going to Kraków, Poland, was also not possible as Poland had closed the land border to Americans because of COVID. With no public transportation options available, Karnowski took to Google. She found a car with a driver, Stepan, who took her from L’viv to Kosice, Slovakia, a city where she had taught for six years prior to teaching in Ukraine.
“I sent him a message and he said, ‘I can get you out Saturday,’” she said.
Karnowski said she decided to return to Kosice because she had friends there and knew the city. She also knew because there’s only an hour time difference between Slovakia and Ukraine that she wouldn’t have to get up in the middle of the night to teach online.
While Karnowski doesn’t speak Ukrainan fluently, she understands the language more than she speaks it. Once she and Stepan arrived to the Slovakian border, they realized it would take hours of waiting before they could cross. Karnowski said she heard him speak to one of the guards at the border and described her as a little grandma and because of that, they made an exception and let them through.
“I thought, ‘Well, I know what he’s doing,’ so I played it up and showed my cane and all,” she said.
Karnowski said that thanks to Google, she was also able to find an apartment to rent in Kosice.
“Thank God for Google,” she said.
Shortly after Karnowski arrived to Slovakia, one of her teacher friends called her and asked how she had been able to get out. She explained how and asked Stepan if he would be willing to return to L’viv to bring out her friends, as well. Despite the long drive, bad roads and military checkpoints, he went back, she said.
Karnowski said what made the journey she’s been on since she was displaced very hard, is that she had to leave her beloved dog, a French Bulldog named Coco, behind in Kyiv. Coco was a gift from a student nearly five years ago and has been by her side ever since. However, not knowing by what means she would get out of the country, Karnowski said she knew Coco wouldn’t be able to fly in cargo. Because of the dog breed’s narrow nostrils, French bulldogs usually have breathing difficulties. Flying in cargo would have simply killed her,” Karnowski said.
Karnowski said that just as evacuating Ukraine led her on an unknown journey, Coco has faced her own journey through Europe.
After Karnowski left Kyiv, Coco was cared for by a family, who, for security reasons, cannot be named. The family also had the financial means to get Coco out of the country, “if worse came to worse,” Karnowski said.
“When I got to Kosice, I still didn’t know what was going to happen, how long I was going to teach, where I was going to go or how I was going to get there. At that point, I was still on the list to go back to teaching in Kyiv, so she could stay there. She was safe,” she said.
Later, Karnowski found out from QSI that she won’t be returning to Ukraine after all. Rather than retiring, she accepted another teaching position in Tirana, Albania.
“It breaks my heart that I cannot go back to Ukraine this coming school year,” she said. “I miss all the kids and the people.”
Karnowski said she was contacted by a teacher in Tirana, whom she had never met and only knows as, “Kay.” She had followed Karnowski and Coco’s journey on Facebook and offered Karnowski to travel to Ukraine to get her out.
Not wanting Kay to head into the war zone, Karnowski contacted Lyuba Onyeskyvich, a teacher assistant at the school she had worked at in Ukraine, who brought Coco on the train from Kyiv to Krakow, Poland. It was there Kay met up with them, Karnowski said.
“They decided to make a vacation of it and spent some time in Krakow and Warsaw. Kay then brought her to Tirana,” Karnowski said.
Before Karnowski flew to Tirana, she visited Little Falls for about a week. Having been separated from Coco since January, she feared that Coco wouldn’t recognize her. However, once the two were reunited in Albania, Monday, Aug. 15, there was no doubt Coco knew who she was given her eagerness and the number of kisses she gave Karnowski, as was evident in a video that was taken of the two.
“I felt such relief, like a part of me became whole again. That night, her little snores as she curled warmly against me were the sweetest sounds,” she said.
Looking back, Karnowski said she is forever grateful for the great support people have shown her and Coco on their journey. While she is hoping to return to Ukraine one day, she is looking forward to teaching students in Tirana, Albania, until then.
