    Although a native of Little Falls, for many years Morrison County has not been home for Ruth Karnowski, 72. Home to her is in Kyiv, Ukraine and, it is where her heart remains. Nothing can change that. Not even a war, she said.

    Karnowski started teaching in Kyiv 12 years ago with Quality Schools International (QSI), a non-profit group of international schools she has been with for nearly 20 years.

Little Falls native teaching in Ukraine displaced by war
After evacuating from Ukraine, Ruth Karnowski visited Caffe Strolaga during her brief jaunt in Little Falls.
After being separated from her owner for about eight months, Coco was transported from Kyiv, Ukraine, and reunited with her owner, Ruth Karnowski, in Tirana, Albania, Aug. 15.

