Little Falls native opens Environmental Advantage

Born and raised in Little Falls, the city by the Mississippi River has always been a special place to Zack Clark of Browerville. Specializing in tree pruning and tree removal services, Clark started Environmental Advantage in September 2019 and offers his services throughout Central Minnesota.
Some of the services Clark offers include tree pruning, tree removal, stump grinding, tree fertilization, tree planting and cleaning up trees and debris after a storm.
Clark said providing the best service and expertise that he can to his customers is important to him. Because of this, he continues to find ways to improve. Besides earning a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from St. Cloud State University in 2014, Clark is an educated and current University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener in Crow Wing County and is an International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) certified arborist.
According to ISA, in order for an individual to become an ISA certified arborist, the individual has to be trained and knowledgable in all aspects of arboriculture. In addition, he or she must adhere to a code of ethics, have three or more years of full-time, eligible, practical work experience in arboriculture and hold a degree in the field of arboriculture, horticulture, landscape architecture or forestry from a regionally accredited education institute.
Clark also holds several licenses from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, such as a nursery stock dealers certificate, fertilizer and tree care registry.
Clark said his next goal is to become a Minnesota certified tree inspector.
When it comes to tree pruning, Clark said there are many benefits to the practice. Not only does it promote the overall health of the landowners’ trees and shrubs, but it also maintains the intended purpose of the tree or shrub. One example, he said, is that the fruit production on a fruit tree can be maximized with proper pruning.
Pruning trees also improves the overall appearance of trees and shrubs and can also serve as a way to protect buildings and the people who walk around the trees from potentially dangerous or damaging situations, such as a branch falling.
Environmental Advantage offer a variety of tree pruning techniques. Each property is different and requires a personal touch. Clark said crown cleaning refers to the removal of branches that may be weakly attached, dying or already dead.
“That’s our most common prune throughout the year,” he said.
Sometimes the crown of a tree needs to be thinned. The process usually involves removing diseased, weakly attached, dying or already dead branches from the tree’s crown. In addition, some of the live branches may be removed to create a greater air flow and space throughout the crown. By doing so, Clark said, it allows for sunlight to penetrate the rest of the crown.
“It’s a common prune in the dormant months and can really bring out the beauty of the tree,” he said.
Sometimes trees require what Clark refers to as a crown raising. That is done by removing lower branches on the trunk of tree that tend to get in the way whether its rubbing on homeowner’s house, other buildings, vehicles. Sometimes it’s just nice to be able to walk or mow the lawn underneath the tree without the branches hitting the person’s head.
Other forms of pruning Clark offers are crown reduction and vista pruning. While vista pruning refers to clearing branches to allow the home owner to increase his or her view of an area, a crown reduction may be needed in order to maintain the tree’s form and structural integrity, Clark said.
A structural pruning on young trees is also recommended, Clark said, for the trees to grow a strong structure and desirable form.
Whether a storm pass es through and causes tree failure or a landowner wants one or more trees removed, Environmental Advantage is able to remove the trees safely, properly and efficiently. For those who want the stump removed, Clark said he has the right equipment to remove and grind it.
When it comes to fertilizing, Clark said it is an excellent resource to maintain healthy trees, enhance growth and maximize fruit production. Environmental Advantage does this through deep root tree fertilization and foliar feeding services.
“We have all organic options,” he said.
Besides specializing in tree pruning and tree removal services, Clark said one way to promote a healthy environment is to plant trees, which is another service Environmental Advantage offers. During the process, the site conditions are analyzed for the amount of space that is available for trees to grow, soil conditions, including soil moisture and sunlight conditions.
When trees are planted, the landowner’s goal is taken into consideration, whether it is to enjoy the goods of fruits trees, shade, beauty or privacy, Clark said.
Reminiscing, Clark said his love for the natural environment developed through his time spent in the woods hunting. That passion was further developed through the different natural resource programs Little Falls Community High School teacher Doug Ploof offered.
“That kind of directed me down a path,” he said.
An introduction to environmental studies course was also offered to students, which was a prerequisite for St. Cloud State University to get into the rest of the classes that were in the environmental studies major.
“I was able to get it, so it was school and kind of growing up that really kind of molded me into pursuing that degree,” he said.
Toward the end of the college, Clark started working for the city of St. Cloud in the drinking water laboratory, performing a variety of quality tests, especially when it came to drinking water, he said. That experience, along with his environmental studies degree, led him down the path to start working for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, where he inspected potatoes. Eventually, another position opened up within the fruit, vegetable and grain unit and Clark started measuring grain inventories of licensed grain buyers.
Clark said that while he knew early on that he wanted to start a business someday, he wasn’t at first quite sure exactly what kind of business it would be. He just knew it would relate to the environment one way or another and that he wanted to call it, Environmental Advantage.
“You can go so many different directions when it comes to environment,” he said.
Clark wasn’t until after he married his wife, Tori (Magee) Clark, Aug. 10, 2019, that he suddenly realized that it was time to make it a reality — not just an idea of starting a business sometime in the future.
“Two or three weeks after we married, it just hit me really hard that life is very much now. It’s how I perceived it, like it’s way more serious and it’s isn’t just me now. I just had to bring it into existence,” he said.
Clark said he is very thankful for the support and confidence in his ability Tori showed him. A young couple with limited resources, they purchased a small tractor and their first small dump truck. Since then, the business has been growing, Clark said.
Shortly after, Clark enrolled in the University of Minnesota Master Gardener program to become a master gardener. Having the research based service has enabled him to learn more and to offer the best services to do his customer. At first, he said, the business started with developing custom built raised garden beds — delivering and installing them right into the landscapes and filling them with soil.
“Our first one sold actually right here in Little Falls on the west side. That year, we also planted over 4,000 trees and then got into some different fertilizing. That took it to the next level,” he said.
Clark said he is very thankful for the great support he has received from family and friends. In the beginning, the business began with a crew of three, including Clark’s dad, Lee. Now, Environmental Advantage has a crew of four people — Clark, tree care specialists Mitchel Magee, Marlon Schneider and Branden Chitwood.
For more information, visit www.environmental advantagemn.com or call (320) 232-5741
