Little Falls native elected as Ramsey County Board chairman

Trista (Martinson) Matascastillo marks the third woman from Little Falls who serves on the Board of Commissioners for Ramsey County — the second largest county in Minnesota. Two of the women have also served as chair of the board, including Matascastillo, who is the board’s current chairman.
“We’ve always joked about us having this connection to Little Falls. Like, what is about people from Little Falls? St. Paul has literally been run by girls from Little Falls. Apparently we have big aspirations and we do things,” she said.
Matascastillo currently lives in St. Paul with her husband, Hector Matascastillo. Although she is a bit far from her hometown, Little Falls remains close to her heart. It also where her parents, Tom and Cookie Martinson, still live.
Matascastillo’s adventure into life really took off after she graduated from the Little Falls Community High School in 1992. Looking back, she joined cross-country her senior year since she knew she wanted to join the military after she graduated and needed to get into shape.
“I was like the least likely athlete, but Coach Terry Wasland didn’t hesitate. He never judged me, but asked what my goals were and helped me get there. It was also at that pivotal moment that I discovered that your body can do more than what your mind thinks it can,” she said.
In many ways, she attributes her success in life to the endless support from Coach Wasland and other teachers and influences from her high school years.
“They were such encouragers and champions that it changed my whole trajectory,” she said.
Matascastillo was 17 when she joined the United States Navy. Although she served in the Navy for eight years, Matascastillo said she always kind of regretted that she didn’t join the United States Marine Corps instead. So that’s exactly what she did once the opportunity arose to do so in 2000.
“I just saw that as my chance,” she said.
Matascastillo served in the Marine Corps for nearly four years until she was discharged due to he hardship she was experiencing at the time. As a single parent to a special needs child, the situation wasn’t very conducive to the military life, she said.
However, after she was discharged from the Marine Corps, Matascastillo joined the Minnesota National Guard. Having grown up so close to Camp Ripley, it was kind of a given, along with the fact that her father had a career in the National Guard, she said.
“I never really wanted to leave the military, like it was my career, it was my goal. He encouraged me to join the National Guard and to put all those years of service forward, so I did and it was a great decision,” she said.
It was in the National Guard that Matascastillo met Hector. Since she had joined the day after she was discharged from the Marine Corps, Matascastillo said her uniform for the National Guard hadn’t even come in. Instead she was told by the commander to come to her first drill weekend dressed in her Marine Corps uniform. Hector was a staff sergeant at the time, she said, and it was him she had to report to.
“He was like, ‘You’re not in the right uniform and you’re late,’ and he had me do a lot of pushups. I had been in the Marine Corps, so I do a lot of pushups,” she said.
Matascastillo said her husband has told her that it was his inability to break her that he found attractive. She, on the other hand, thought he was acting like a jerk and refused to give him the satisfaction of breaking her.
However, over time she became an officer in the National Guard and before long, their roles were reversed.
“I actually became his boss,” she said.
Eventually, they changed units and were no longer together in service.
In 2005, Matascastillo moved to St. Paul since there were more resources for her special needs child, Hunter, who was severely sick and developmentally delayed.
In 2006, in the heat of the war, Hector was deployed to Iraq. Since he is originally from Guatemala and had not yet been naturalized to become an American citizen, Matascastillo was listed as his power of attorney to make decisions in case he died. She was also in regular contact with his mom, Laura Castillo, and updated her about him from time to time.
She and Hector also kept in touch and spoke whenever they had a chance. It gave them both an opportunity to really get to know one another. By then, Matascastillo’s perception of Hector had changed, too. However, she liked his mom more.
“He was my friend, so it wasn’t a relationship, but it just felt kind of natural. It wasn’t very romantic, but very functional,” she said.
To her surprise, Hector proposed to her when he returned from Iraq.
“I think we just grew to rely on each other,” she said.
In 2008, after serving in the military for 16 years, Matascastillo left the military and began working as a lobbyist for Habitat for Humanity and other housing issues.
Looking back, Matascastillo said she wasn’t interested at all to hold an elected position . However, it was working on issues, having a special needs child herself and trying to navigate county systems and the social work system to get resources for Hunter, that inspired her to run for office.
“It really inspired me to run. Both out of frustration and the desire to improve the systems that are in place, to become a county commissioner, because that’s where the resources are to help families who have a special needs child or need access to social services and to improve that access,” she said.
At this time, Matascastillo has five sons — Tavo, 24, who studies engineering at the North Dakota State University, Hunter, 22, lives in a group home that’s geared toward his abilities and is doing a phenomenal job, Kaelen, 19, who is a freshman at Calvin University in Michigan, Soren, 13, and Aren, 11. Both attend Highland Park Middle School in St. Paul and while Soren is an eighth grade student, Aren attends sixth grade.
Matascastillo was elected and sworn in, January 2019 to serve on the Board of Commissioners for Ramsey County.
“It’s been awesome. It’s everything I thought it would be and more,” she said.
While it has certainly been an extra interesting time to serve during the COVID pandemic and the unrest in the Twin Cities that followed the murder of George Floyd, Matascastillo said she felt well-equipped to handle any challenges that came her way.
“My time in the military prepared me to be really successful in this role, to have an understanding, to have an understanding, to really be calm under pressure and stress and to provide that leadership,” she said.
Matascastillo said she believes that was the reason her peers elected her to be the chairman of the board earlier this month.
When different work duties isn’t demanding her attention, Matascastillo said she really enjoys spending time with her family. Since Soren and Aren are quite active in sports and in Boy Scouts, a lot of time is dedicated to that. Matascastillo also enjoys cooking and while she is not as amazing as her mom when it comes to sewing and quilting, Matascastillo said those are activities she definitely enjoys.
