Each month the Flyer Pride Committee, which includes the staff and administration of the Little Falls Community High School, selects students from the senior high as Flyer Pride Students of the Month.
Those students exhibit the core tenets of Flyer Pride: respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety.
Students chosen for March include, photo 1, (from left): freshman Carson Muhlbauer, sophomore Madison Westerman, junior Nicholas Popp and senior Samantha Tembreull.
Students chosen for April include, photo 2, (from left): freshman Samantha Bartos, sophomore Hailey Shequen, junior Dylan Becker and senior Mariah Wolters.
Students chosen for May include, photo 3, (from left): freshman Janna Middendorf, sophomore Elizabeth Ahlin, junior Hailey Burnett and senior Isabella Dukowitz.
