Little Falls mother turns wrecked house into a home

When Kate Siegel of Little Falls purchased the small house on a corner lot in northeast Little Falls, she knew she was in for a challenge.
The house she purchased had previously been rented out to tenants who left it in a less than ideal condition. Some of the floors had been ripped up, the toilet was backed up and dismantled and obscenities were written with nail polish across the wood floor and on some of the walls, including the words, “Drugs are awesome,” Siegel said.
“We found needles in the furnace duct work. A trash can had been dug into the flooring of the garage where they hid stuff,” said Siegel’s dad, Elvin, who has helped her with the majority of the renovation of the house.
Siegel said after the house was sold with a group of other homes, the new owner spent a significant time trying to evict the tenants legally. They also refused to renew the lease agreement and were not paying the rent. Eventually, the owner had enough, offered the tenants $500 cash to be out by the weekend.
“They took the cash, left that weekend, but left all the stuff behind,” she said.
Siegel said when she and her dad came to the house, it appeared the previous tenants had disassembled some type of engine on the kitchen floor, blankets were nailed up on the walls in the front of the windows, a couch, several mattress, about six televisions and a lot of more garbage.
“It took us about three large dumpsters to move all of their stuff out of the house,” she said.
Siegel said what drew her to the house was the potential it had. Although the previous tenants had destroyed it, the structure of the house was sound. After years of renting herself, Siegel said it was time to pour her money into something she could invest in overtime.
“If you own something, yes, you have the maintenance and taxes, but at least you have a networth,” said her dad.
Besides, the mortgage payment for the house was only a third of the cost she was paying for in rent.
“It made sense,” she said.
Not only to save money, but since she had a limited budget to work with, Siegel opted to use a lot of re-purposed material rebuilding the home. Part of the house also needed to be brought up to code, she said.
Siegel had an exterior door installed on the west side of the house, which enters into the kitchen. Before the exterior door was located on the south side, next to a small bathroom in which there was barely any room to move at all, she said. As a result, the bathroom was then moved an area off of the living room.
She and her dad were able to find a lot of the white kitchen appliances, such as the stove, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher, at the Habitat for Humanity store in Brainerd and from various online marketplaces for re-purposed materials.
The counter top is a veneer material in a mixture of light green and blue with a unique pattern that came with the honey oak cabinets. Although she is not too thrilled about the counter top, it is part of home.
“There are times I will sit there and scrub and realize it is part of the pattern,” she said.
They also installed a large window in the kitchen, which lets in a lot of natural light and a deep two-bowl farm sink.
“I really like it,” she said.
In addition, they laid linoleum flooring in the kitchen that has a various grey and tan colors in an interrupted pattern.
New windows, except for one were installed in the living room since Siegel only found two of the same kind for sale on one of the online marketplaces. However, she has contacted the manufacturing company to order the third window and anticipates to have it in once spring arrives.
She also plans to add a light colored carpet flooring in the living room that will extend up the stairs to the second floor. But with a 4-year-old who is still learning from various spills, Siegel said she is not in a hurry.
Of all the rooms in the home, Siegel said the bathroom is her favorite because of how nice it looks. She installed a jacuzzi tub that she has enjoyed on many occasions, grey wood grain ceramic tile flooring, a rectangle sink in a grey vanity with white walls.
The majority of the bathroom set came from her work as the items were not compliant with standards according to the American Disabilities Act, she said.
“I came in and saw them taking it out and I was like, ‘So... what are you going to do with those ?’” she said.
The second floor is marked off the girls - Siegel and her daughter, Addalina, 11. Although there isn’t a whole lot of room, they added more space by removing a small closet in Siegel’s bedroom.
Addalina’s room is next to Siegel’s. Since the closet space is very small, she is using it for organizing and storing some of her things.
In time, they plan on removing the wood ceiling in both rooms to sheet rock and paint them white in order to make the rooms feel roomier and brighter.
Since the wood floors in both bedrooms were painted with obscene words in nail polish, Siegel spent many hours sanding the floors down to remove them.
The house also has a two-part basement. One area is allocated as a bedroom to her sons, Bryce, 9, and Solomon, 4. Since it’s used as a bedroom, an egress window with a window well has been installed.
The flooring of the other portion of the basement has been water-proofed as the area is used to house the washer and dryer. Since they have the room, the family have their clothes organized and folded or hung on clothes rack in one portion of this area.
Siegel said eventually she plans on adding new siding to the house. But all of it is a process that takes time and although it has taken her a lot of work to where they are today, the labor is worth it. After all, the little house on the corner is their home.
