Should students be taught sexual harassment prevention?
The Little Falls School Board heard several public comments at its meeting, March 13. One of the topics was sexting.
The first public comment was made by Dr. Noel Collis.
“The reason that I’m here, that I think shares a lot of concerns of a lot of people, is that I was told that Cassie’s daughter was going to be given information about sexting,” he said.
Collis was referring to the daughter of Cassie Fredregill of Little Falls.
“And I wanted to put the facts together, but my main concern is why is it seemingly OK for schools, not just here, to talk about things that would be considered child porn if held on a computer site by someone that was considered a white supremacist or a white nationalist?,” he said. “In other words, why is there this obsession with showing dirty picture to kids? Does anybody have a conscience to say, ‘Hey, we want to do what’s right and this is wrong. So my understanding is that this happened to Cassie’s child, and I’m here because I think we need to stand up and do what’s right.”
Collis said while his educational experience was teaching in medical school, not a public high school, he is concerned that “it seems like irrationality has been inserted into the curriculum.”
“And we all look back and said, ‘Well, when we were kids, this happened or this didn’t happen, this is what we were taught,’ but I think as a community that we want to do what’s right for the kids and imposing an external sexualized agenda on little kids, it seems bizarre,” Collis said. “How did this happen? Why don’t people speak up and say it’s wrong to do that? And so that’s why I’m here because my understanding is that happened to Cassie.”
Fredregill said her public comment was in regard to parental rights and sexting.
With three children enrolled in the district, Fredregill said her 10-year-old daughter had told her, Nov. 7, 2022, that there would be a class regarding sexting.
When she inquired from her daughter’s teacher whether she could confirm or deny a class talking about on sexting, Fredregill said she was advised by the teacher to contact the social worker who would be facilitating the class.
Fredregill said after two weeks had gone by without receiving a response from the social worker, she had contacted the principal, who had sent her the agenda.
“As I continued to follow up and asked the for the material going to be taught in this class, (Supt.) Gregory Johnson stated to me in an email that there would be no curriculum on this class. As I say to you, ‘If the School Board votes and adopts curriculum that will be taught to the children, how could you vote on a class with no curriculum? As I continue to receive no communication from the social worker or teacher, I met with Greg Johnson to discuss this matter. He stated to me that asking about this class was questioning the teacher’s integrity.”
Fredregill said she received a no communication plan from Johnson that prevents her from talking to her daughter’s teacher or the social worker, who was teaching the class. Fredregill provided the Morrison County Record with a copy of the no communication letter she received.
“Attached in this email was a communication plan, saying that I would no longer be allowed to speak with my child’s teacher, or the social worker and administrative staff for the rest of the school year of 2023,” Fredregill wrote in her email.
The letter said, “Dear Cassie Fredregill. I am writing to you today with the hope that we can address communication issues that have arisen with Mrs. Brown and Mrs. Larsen at Dr. (S.G.) Knight (Elementary) School in Randall. You have engaged in behavior that is disrupting the educational and work environment. You have engaged in accusatory behavior and twisting conversations you have had with staff. I have experienced this myself as well.”
The letter also said, “We want to serve your children and your family, but we do not have to tolerate this type of behavior from any parent. I encourage you to model the type of communication that we want our students to use when interacting with adults.”
Fredregill was informed in the letter that “For the remainder of the school year the following rules will be in place regarding communication with Mrs. Brown and Mrs. Larsen.”
The rule in regard to contact by telephone was written in the letter as, “When you want to discuss anything regarding your student or the school you must first make contact with (Elementary Principal) Mr. (Larry) Edgerton or myself. Please call the school district and ask for either of us. If we are able to speak with you immediately we will do so, otherwise please leave a voicemail message and we will get back to you. If you have general questions, concerns, need information etc, regarding (Fredregill’s daughter’s name), you should contact only Mr. Edgerton or myself. Office staff can also be of assistance with any logistical questions. We will serve as intermediaries between you and Mrs. Brown and Mrs. Larsen.”
In regard to communication by email, the letter directed Fredregill, “You can only email Mr. Edgerton and myself, not Mrs. Brown or Mrs. Larsen.”
Johnson included the email addresses for himself and Edgerton in the letter.
Fredregill was directed in the letter that when it comes to any communication in person that, “You may enter any of the district buildings or grounds but you are to have no contact with Mrs. Brown or Mrs. Larsen.”
Concluding the letter, Johnson wrote, “Moving forward, all communication must be done in a respectful manner. We will no longer tolerate any disruptions to educational or work environment of our schools. I am hopeful that we can work through the communication issues that are occurring at this time and move forward in a more positive manner.”
In her public comment, Fredregill said, “For the record, I will say that this communication plan was not set before the School Board or brought to court or signed by a judge. I will say that I’ve done everything in my power as a parent to resolve this problem, including mediation with a superintendent, high school principal and a Little Falls police officer. I’ve emailed the teacher, sent a cease and desist letter, spoke to the Northern Pines therapist that meets at my daughter’s school, looking for solutions.”
Fredregill said by her asking about the curriculum, “which is stated in our school district policy that a parent has the right to view, I am utterly disgusted. In the Minnesota statutes of school teachers and administrator code of ethics states, as the school have made it, an administrator shall not misuse professional relationships with students, parents, caregiver staff or colleagues to private advantage,” she said. “Under Minnesota law and federal requirements, a school must adopt a parental involvement policy. My civil rights and parental rights have been violated. This has resulted in a hostile learning environment for my daughter, who has been punished at school for being my child, including missing recess, being kept in and segregated from class activities.”
Fredregill also said, “The Supt. Greg Johnson has no right or authority to impose the set of rules and communication plan on myself. This is an abuse of power and for the fact that he is also the Title Five coordinator, I bring this before the Board as a written complaint and should be investigated thoroughly. If you’re not part of the solution, you are a part of the problem. I demand for equal access to transparent communication. Let us not forget that the school board members represent the people and you work for us. Our voices will not be silenced and if this is not resolved, you will be held accountable in violation of the oat you took.”
Board Member Doug Dahlberg asked Fredregill to clarify what specific issue she had with students being taught about the subject. Fredregill said she “was never given any of the materials to class. Greg Johnson told me there was no curriculum, so I still to this day have no answer,” she said.
Dahlberg then asked Fredregill, “But you have a problem with the class, right? That’s what I’m just asking you, ‘What was the class?’ If you’re so upset about it, what was the class?”
In response to Dahlberg, Fredregill said, “I’m upset that I was met with a no communication order due to the fact of asking about the class and that I was questioning the teacher’s integrity but having the right as a parent to ask about the curriculum, which apparently there wasn’t any.”
“So you don’t know if it was that the school was teaching sexting or they were possibly trying to inform kids about, about sexting and what happens and how it works and how maybe people go after kids that way. ” Dahlberg said.
“There was no curriculum,” Fredregill said.
“So you could be implying that we’re teaching sexting or vice versa, that we’re teaching kids to be wary about sexting, but that’s not your issue. Your issue is you just didn’t know what the curriculum was for that class. Is that right?”
Fredregill said that, “I don’t know why we would be teaching kids about sexting in the first place. That is why I reached out as a concerned parent to be met with retaliation from the school and yet to be left with answers unknown, that’s there’s no curriculum. How does the Board approve the classes that will be taught to children if there’s no curriculum, so teachers just get to come in and then teach kids whatever they want?”
Fredregill said she had also not received a form that would allow her to opt her daughter out from participating.
Mike Kaluza, Education Minnesota-Little Falls president, Mid-Minnesota United representative and a Little Falls School District teacher, talked about posts that had been published on social media lately. He said that when potentially sensitive topics that need to be discussed, an opt out form is provided.
“Sometimes it might not be in the timely manner that parents or individuals want them in, but I can guarantee you this, an opt out form was provided for this, what they would call, sexting topic.”
Kaluza also said, “And in this case, also talking about any communication plan, one issue of a parent asking about, you know, what’s in the curriculum, things like that, would never have the communication plan in place. There are multiple issues that have been dealt with that would lead to that. It’s not one thing, and I want everyone to be aware of that, when we post of one thing that happened and then this is what it leads to, that is completely false.”
This was in regard to another social media post that referenced an alleged crime that occurred in November 2022.
“I just want to be pretty clear that our law enforcement, or Sheriff’s Department, or county attorney have obviously looked over these things and have made the determination on what happened next. Some people are not happy with the communication to our parents, but I am going to trust our law enforcement to say, ‘You know what, we have it handled.’ That’s all we need to worry about at this time.”
Kaluza said it frustrates him that people are posting things online that have no factual basis.
“I would encourage all people who are reading online to make sure that they are getting information from everybody and not just a one-sided view. I encourage people all the time to reach out to their teachers, to talk about what they are learning. We all have platforms for the kids to use. I use Google Classroom every assignment we go through. Every note that we go through is posted online, so I’ll encourage parents to continue to do that,” he said.
Johnson said he “can certainly understand why some people would be concerned related to information they’ve read on social media regarding some of the things that have been out there in the last couple of days about curriculum and communication plans.”
“I want folks to know that, unfortunately, the school district is always limited in the information that we can share due to data privacy. But I want to point out and certainly hope that people assume that they’re only hearing half of the story. There’s certainly more story details that I can’t provide. No communication plan would ever be based on someone asking questions about our curriculum or about the concerns of students and I’ll leave it at that,” Johnson said.
In an interview with the Morrison County Record, Johnson said the reason why a curriculum was not available is because there wasn’t one. The information that was presented to the students was done in a Powerpoint-style with pdf slides. The presentation was titled, “Sexual Harassment Prevention Grade Five.”
Upon request, Johnson provided the Morrison County Record with a copy of the presentation. The presentation included the definition of sexual harassment as “any type of unwelcomed, unwanted sexual talk or sexual action that makes you feel bad, trapped or confused (many other feelings, too).
One of the slides separated the difference between sexual harassment and flirting. Flirting was described as, “liked, wanted, welcomed, comfortable, positive attention, two people, feels happy and legal.” Sexual harassment was depicted as “disliked, unwanted, unwelcomed, uncomfortable, sexual attention, one person, feels bad and dirty and illegal.”
On three other slides, the meaning of respect, dignity and equality were defined respect, “treating ourselves and others, their bodes, clothing and property with CARE,” dignity as “you and everyone else are important,” and equality as, “everyone deserves the SAME RIGHTS.”
A video that was shown to the students talked about how sexual harassment hurts people. The slides also addressed the school’s policy and procedure, from when a report is made to an adult and an investigation is made to conference, consequences and documentation.
In addition to sexual harassment prevention, students were informed about cyberbullying, texting and sexting.
According to one slide, cyberbullying was described as “any harassment that occurs via the internet” through tools, such as “texts, websites, emails, instant messages, chat rooms and blogs.”
“Once cyberbullying has begun, it can be hard for a victim to find a safe place free of harassment,” said the slide on cyberbullying.
Another slide included statistics of how common cyberbullying is. According to the slide, “27% of teens admit to engaging in cyberbullying behavior; 32% of Minnesota fifth-eighth graders report having said mean or hurtful things on the internet to others; 42% of kids have been bullied while online; and 58% have not told their parents or an adult about something mean or hurtful that happened to them online.”
The presentation talked about why some people may cyberbully.
The slides said, “Cyberbullying is different than regular bullying; it lets the bully remain anonymous. In cyberspace, bullies can enlist the participation of other students who may be unwilling to bully in the real world; and the internet makes bullying more convenient and since the victim’s reaction remains unseen, people who wouldn’t normally bully, don’t take it seriously.”
In the following slide, were reasons why some people may cyberbully, and several tips were offered in how to handle it when it occurs. The tips included, “tell a trusted adult if you are being cyberbullied and to keep telling until an adult takes action; don’t open or read messages by cyberbullies; tell your school if it is school-related; don’t erase the messages; never agree to meet with the person or with anyone you meet online; and if bullied through chat or instant messages, the ‘bully’ can sometimes be blocked.”
The students were informed about sexting, as well. Sexting was described as, “it means sending or receiving a text message that has sexual content. It can include sending nude, semi-nude or suggestive pictures or video via cellphones.”
“Teens sending sexual images via cellphone or online IS a big deal, legally and emotionally,” according to the slide.
Another slide on the topic said, “One in five teens have taken nude or semi-nude photos of themselves and sent them to someone or posted them online to be ‘fun or flirtatious.’”
Other statistics in the slide in regard to sending or posting sexually suggestive message, “37% of teen girls have ‘sexted,’; 40% of teen boys have ‘sexted’; 71% sent them to a boyfriend/girlfriend; and 15% sent them to someone they knew online.”
The students were also informed about what the law says about sexting.
“It is illegal to possess, distribute or manufacture pornography involving anyone less than 18 years of age. As a teen, you could be charged with a crime for sending, receiving, or creating a photo involving someone under 18 that looks sexually explicit or obscene. If you are sent an image of someone under 18 that might be considered illegal. You should take your phone to a school official, parent or to law enforcement,” the slide said.
The students were also shown a video about the dangers of texting and sexting. The presentation given by the social worker also included prevention tips, such as “trust your gut; if it doesn’t feel right, don’t send it on; do not give in to peer pressure where you are told you need to do something to ‘earn’ love; digital communication is not anonymous. Nearly everything can be traced back to the source via cellphones or the internet; and no means no. When talking about sexual activity, sexting, or any sexual pressure, realize that ‘NO’ is a complete sentence.”
In addition, the presentation addressed cellphone safety.
“Do not send texts or take pictures or videos on your cellphone that you would not be comfortable sharing with your parents. Ask yourself how you would feel if the text or picture you sent were broadcast across the school or internet. Schools can take your cellphone when they have reasonable suspicion that it has been involved in a violation of school policy. Keep your cellphone keypad locked so that others can’t grab it and use it to get you in trouble when you’re not looking,” according to the slide.
At the end of presentations, any questions the students had were answered. They were also encouraged to practice the Golden Rule — to treat others the way they want to be treated, according to the last slide in the presentation.
Johnson said the information included in the slides was provided to people who requested it.
