The city of Little Falls may be welcoming new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Maple Island Park.
City Administrator Jon Radermacher said that ZEF Energy and Minnesota Power teamed up to place 22 charging stations throughout the state and Little Falls was selected as one of those locations.
The location in Maple Island Park was chosen for its proximity to local amenities and access to phase three power, which is needed to power the charging stations.
Five spaces in the public parking lot near the park would be used to place three charging stations and one ADA accessible lane for handicap vans.
“They would also be installing one fast charger and then two level two chargers which are kind of the medium speed for electric chargers right now,” Radermacher said.
A fast charging station could charge an EV in 20 to 40 minutes while the level two stations could take two or more hours to charge a vehicle
The license agreement for the stations could range from five to 10 years and there will be no charge to the city for the installation of electricity used at the stations.
Radermacher said the city would only be responsible for maintenance of the parking lot and snow removal, something the city already does.
It’s unknown at this time whether there could be individual charges to those using the EV stations.
“I think it’s a really great opportunity to add something that certainly adds an attraction and reason for people to stop in our community as they are traveling along the Highway 10 corridor,” Radermacher said.
There has not been any official action taken on the matter, but it may be brought to the Council in the future.
