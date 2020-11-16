A Little Falls man was airlifted to a Duluth hospital last week after an apparent ATV accident in St. Louis County.
According to a statement by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, George Cermak, 70, of Little Falls suffered serious injuries when he was ejected from the ATV he was riding near Zim, about 25 miles southeast of Hibbing.
At about 7:47 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a location near the 1900 block of Lavell Road in response to a man who had called 911 and requested help. They eventually found Cermak on a trail through a wooded area near a hunting shack, according to the statement.
When deputies found Cermak, he was allegedly located “sitting in the trail approximately 40 feet away from his ATV.” Deputies concluded that it appeared Cermak had been driving the ATV on the trail when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle veered left, causing Cermak to be ejected from the ATV.
Cermak was the only occupant of the vehicle and was able to use his cellphone to call for help following the accident.
Cermak was stabilized at the scene by the Hibbing Ambulance Service before being airlifted via Life Link Helicopter to Essentia – St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. Deputies on scene classified Cermak’s injuries as “serious.”
The incident remains under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
