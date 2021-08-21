Little Falls man in need of kidney transplant

With a zest for life, Tonglei “Tony” Zhuang of Little Falls, is hoping to receive a new kidney soon. However, the time keeps ticking to find a match for a living donor or to move up the transplant list for the kidney of a deceased organ donor.
Zhuang said the medical journey to the stage 4 chronic kidney disease diagnosis began in 2019. After he woke up one night to urinate, he noticed that it was as if a thin layer of film covered the urine in the toilet. Not sure if it was a result of his wife, Ya Hua Guo, adding some fragrant scents to the toilet, he asked. When she said she hadn’t, he had a feeling that there was something wrong with him.
To get a better idea what was going on with Zhuang, the doctor directed him to urinate in a large jug that was provided to him for the next 24 hours. After the contents were tested, Zhuang was told he had nephronophthisis (a disorder that affects the kidneys).
Zhuang was then referred to see nephrologist, Dr. William Cowardin at CentraCare in St. Cloud, for a second opinion. Working with Cowardin, Zhuang said, it was discovered there was a connection between his kidney problems and the already established diagnosis of retinitis pigmentosa.
Retinis pigmentosa is a group of rare genetic disorders that involve a breakdown and loss of cells in the retina. Zhuang was 15 when he was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, he said.
Because of the diagnosis, Zhuang was promptly referred to Dr. David Tilstra at CentraCare Clinical Genetics. There, he also worked with medical geneticist Dr. Katharine Imrie.
Zhuang said the testing strategy encompassed testing family members. As it turned out, he had inherited two abnormal genes from his parents — a c.280-1G>C splice acceptor mutation from his mom and a paternally inherited p.L202P missense mutation that was deemed a variant of uncertain insignificance. In other words, Zhuang said, one gene caused the retinis pigmentosa and the other gene, the nephronophthisis, a disorder that affects the kidneys.
As a result, Zhuang was also diagnosed with Senior-Loken Syndrome, which is a rare inherited disorder characterized by progressive kidney and eye problems.
As a father of their 5-year-old daughter, Emily, it was natural for Zhuang to wonder how the family genes would affect her and any future children.
Zhuang said Dr. Yoav Segal, a nephrologist at Fairview Health Services in Minneapolis, had told him there is a 25% chance for his younger brother to be affected by Senior-Loken Syndrome at some point in his life.
Licensed Certified Genetic Counselor Victoria Schwarzinger at Fairview Health also reviewed the genetics of Senior-Loken Syndrome with Zhuang.
“Genes are long stretches of DNA that are responsible for how our bodies look and how our bodies work. We have two copies of every gene, one inherited from the mother and one inherited from the father. When there is a change, called a pathogenic variant, in a gene, it can cause it to not do its job correctly, which can cause signs and symptoms of a genetic condition,” she said in the appointment progress notes.
Zhuang said, that an individual must inherit a pathogenic variant in both copies of the NPHP4 gene (one from each parent) in order to have Senior-Loken Syndrome. While that means that his children will inherit one of the pathogenic variants Zhuang has, whether they become affected with Senior-Loken Syndrome, depends whether his wife carries a pathogenic variant.
“If she is found to be a carrier, with each pregnancy there would be a 50% chance for a child to actually be affected with Senior-Loken Syndrome,” Schwarzinger said in her notes.
Having learned to accept and live with retinis pigmentosa early on in his life, Zhuang, who is 33 now, said he didn’t go through too many emotions when he was given the nephronophthisis diagnosis. He simply accepted it as part of life. After all, there wasn’t really anything he could do to change it, he said.
Zhuang has also been diagnosed with hypokalemia, a metabolic imbalance which is characterized by extremely low levels in the blood as well as chronic gout and hyperaldosteronism, a condition in which or both adrenal glands produce too much of the hormone aldosterone.
While waiting for a kidney transplant, Zhuang said the only thing he can really do is to eat healthier and stay active. At this time, he has not eaten any beef for a year. Mostly he eats vegetables, rice or noodles. Once in a great while, he’ll eat very little pork. Because he cannot eat much, if any, protein, he has also switched from drinking regular dairy milk to almond milk. Staying away from salty foods has also not been an issue since he never has been much into salt, he said.
While those affected with Senior-Loken Syndrome usually experience extreme fatigue, Zhuang is thankful he can still remain very active. Working at Great Wall, the Chinese food restaurant in Little Falls, he enjoys serving and talking with the customers. It is also not unusual for him to walk eight to 10 miles per day.
Although much of his time is spent working at the restaurant, Zhuang said he takes every opportunity he can to play with their daughter and to spend time with his wife.
Zhuang said that one of the reasons he accepted the diagnoses as another part of life is that there is nothing he can do to change the fact that he has it. It’s genetic. Instead, he has learned to adapt as much as he can. He also likes vegetable gardening.
One example is living with retinitis pigmentosa. Because he doesn’t have any peripheral vision and describes how he sees as “tunnel vision,” he has never been able to have a driver’s license. Instead, he walks or rides his bicycle to places within a reasonable distance. His wife, however, does have a driver’s license, which makes life easier when needing to travel further distances.
“You just accept it. It’s just the way life is,” he said.
Those who are interested in registering to be a living donor to see if they are match for Zhuang, call (612) 625-5115, extension 3 or register at mhealth.donorscreen.org.
