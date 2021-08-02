Little Falls man grows tomatoes using special formula

This summer, many gardeners have struggled with their gardens, from a drought to pesky insects and more. For some, it has been difficult to get their tomatoes to grow a decent size. It’s just one of those years.
But not for Bob Taubr and his wife, Jan, who moved to Little Falls last year. As a result, some have approached him and have asked what his secret to getting his tomato plants to grow as big as they do is.
Bob said he’s been growing tomatoes for many years. It is a touch with vegetables he learned from his dad, Jerome “Jerry.” Growing up, Bob recalls his dad having about 48 tomato plants. Whenever Bob was asked to weed around the plants, he’d gladly do so with a salt shaker in his pocket — to add a little flavor to all the tomatoes he ate along the way.
“I just loved eating tomatoes. Still do,” he said.
Bob plants each plant in what he refers to as a crop circle. While the name is more commonly used when referring to supposed alien activity in farm fields, he uses it for the word play, but even more so for the fact that he plants them in a circle and it is a crop.
He also plants the tomato plants in diagonal rows with enough spacing in between the rows to fit his lawn mower. By using the lawn mower, it makes weeding so much easier and enjoyable. Once done, he trims whatever little is left with a weed trimmer or by continuously position the lawn mower around the plant.
This year, Bob planted 24 plants in their backyard. He grows a variety of tomatoes, such as beef steak, beef masters, better girls, big boys, big beef and brandy wine. They have been growing wonderfully.
He and Jan also entered some of their tomatoes in the Morrison County Fair and won second place in the categories of red and green tomatoes in displays of three.
The round holes dug for the tomato plants are about 1 1/2 feet deep. To help them grow, he applies, “Bob’s Beefy Tomato Formula,” a concoction that has been passed down through generations.
The formula includes mixing cow, horse and chicken manure, along with nitrogen pellets, compost dirt, a combination of Miracle Grow potting and garden soil and black top soil.
“Use equal parts of each with a full spade shovel and put it on,” he said.
Near Bob’s tomato patch, Jan grows her own garden. Like his tomatoes, her vegetables have been doing well, too.
Some of the vegetables Jan grows include cucumbers, broccoli, radishes, green beans, peas, garlic, onions (Walla Walla), strawberries, parsley, basil, zucchini, kohlrabi and turnips.
She also enjoys flower gardening and has planted and designed their front lawn with a flower scheme. It is something they both enjoy and admire.
Bob and Jan said they are very happy they moved to Little Falls. The people they have met have also been extremely welcoming and friendly. More importantly, they feel safe in Little Falls.
Having lived south of Portland, Oregon, the Taubrs said it was quite scary at times. Robberies, burglaries and homicides had also increased.
Bob and Jan said it was very scary when their home was burglarized. Although they weren’t home at the time, it left them with a very uneasy feeling. Five other nearby houses were targeted, as well. They found later that it was a gang of teenagers who burglarized houses searching for drugs and guns.
“It was getting dangerous, very dangerous. People walked into the street right in front of you, flipped you off for no reason and did all kinds of nasty things. It was definitely time to move,” he said.
Looking back at his life, Bob said he is very grateful to his dad for instilling a hard work ethic in him and for really mentoring him. As he had a stuttering problem, parents placed him in a college course for speech therapy and drama to break his stuttering. It was there he also discovered how much he actually likes to talk.
Music has also been a large part of his life. Before he knew it, he became an altar boy and when a local band heard him sing, he was asked to join them. Because he was 14 and they usually performed in bars, Bob said his mom had to come along as a chaperone.
“I loved it,” he said.
However, the fun during summer break came to an end once school started. Knowing his love for music and performing, Bob said his dad told him that while he couldn’t play in a band at the time, he would pay for his son to take guitar lessons to keep the music going. Bob was thrilled, he said.
Later, Bob served as a captain in the United States Air Force from 1969 to 1971. Once he got out of the service, he returned to music and started playing in a band called “Sweat.”
Having settled in Little Falls, Bob and Jan enjoy spending time in their backyard as well as meeting new people. Life is good in Little Falls, they said.
