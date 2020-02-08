David Ray Williams, 23, Little Falls has been charged with felony third and fifth degree assault in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from a Nov. 11, 2019 incident, when police received a report of an assault at a home in Little Falls. Law enforcement met with the victim who reportedly had injuries to his face and a bloody nose.
He also claimed to have rib pain.
The victim allegedly said he was invited to a residence by a woman he met online, and when he arrived three men approached him.
One male allegedly punched the victim in the face.
Later officers reportedly found blood droplets at the scene of the incident.
After confirming the identity of the defendant from a photo, law enforcement allegedly identified him as Williams.
Medical reports show that the victim had a nasal fracture.
Williams has a criminal history of domestic assault from March 2019, enhancing the current offense to a felony.
If convicted, Williams could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
