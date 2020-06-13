Jacob Aaron Eberly, 34, Little Falls, was charged with felony theft in Morrison County District Court.
He also faces a misdemeanor for driving after license revocation.
The charges stem from a June 6 incident, when an officer responded to a report of a suspicious person entering a residence without permission.
At the scene, The homeowner stated that the suspect allegedly went through his car, took a roll of chewing tobacco then entered the residence where the homeowner yelled at him to leave.
The officer located the suspect vehicle in the area and identified the driver as Eberly. Dispatch reported the vehicle Eberly was driving was reported stolen in St. Paul.
In questioning, Eberly allegedly gave several conflicting stories about where the vehicle was from.
If convicted, Eberly could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
