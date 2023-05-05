David Tyrel Szczodroski, 41, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of possession of ammo/firearm and one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on April 25. An officer from the Little Falls Police Department was driving northbound on Sixth Street Northeast in Little Falls when he observed a vehicle being driven with no front license plate.

Load comments