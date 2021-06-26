A water use restriction is not being implemented in Little Falls at this point, but it is a possibility in the not-so-distant future.
Little Falls City Engineer Greg Kimman told the City Council Monday, that the dry conditions being felt throughout central Minnesota have his department monitoring water usage closely. Nearby municipalities, such as Sartell and Sauk Rapids, have had outdoor watering restrictions in place since June 10.
“Looking at the forecast, the next 10 days, it doesn’t look like we’re going to be getting any more rain,” Kimman said. “So, one of the things that we’re potentially looking at is water restrictions for lawn irrigation throughout the city.”
Kimman said the city’s water treatment facility usually runs about 1.5 million gallons per day in the summer. That number has been steadily increasing in recent days, with an average of about 1.7 million gallons during the past week.
Kimman said the plant has routinely hit 2.2 million gallons in a single day this summer. That number is getting close to the facility’s production capacity, according to Kimman.
He added that the amount of water produced at the water plant is usually pretty close to how much is being pumped through the wastewater treatment plant. This summer there have been days when 2.2 million gallons were produced and only 900,000 gallons were processed at the wastewater plant.
“There’s about 1.3 million gallons that have been spread on the lawns for irrigation purposes,” Kimman said.
“If it continues to increase the way it has been, if we don’t get much for rain, we may have to look at something for water restrictions,” he said.
Council Member Raquel Lundberg asked Kimman how a restriction within the city would look. Specifically, she asked if it would implement a scenario in which people living in odd-numbered houses could use water on odd-numbered days and those in even-numbered houses could water their lawns on even-numbered days, as has been done in several cities that have imposed restrictions.
Kimman said that was one plan which had been considered, but nothing was decided upon yet. He planned to reach out to cities where restrictions have been implemented to see what has worked for them and how big of an impact they have seen with different methods.
City Administrator Jon Radermacher clarified that any restriction would only include residents using treated water from the city.
“If you have your own sandpoint well on your property that you’re using for irrigation purposes, that wouldn’t apply,” he said. “We’re just talking about treated water.”
Kimman said, if it is decided that restrictions are necessary, he will meet with Radermacher, Mayor Greg Zylka and Council President Brad Hircock to flesh out the specifics. The city will then notify local news outlets to help get the word out on when restrictions go into place and exactly how they will work.
In the meantime, Kimman is hoping it never becomes a necessity.
“We do ask folks, if they can voluntarily limit how much water use they have on their lawn, that would be greatly appreciated,” he said. “Especially if it’s from the city’s water system. It would definitely help out considerably.”
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Heard public comment from Sarah Okroi further imploring the city to reconsider its decision to put a sidewalk on only one side of Third Street SE as part of its reconstruction project, citing accessibility issues for community members with disabilities;
• Approved a service contract with JesseJames Creative not to exceed $48,750 to build a new website for the city of Little Falls;
• Approved the interview committee’s recommendation to hire Amanda LeBlanc for the open records technician position with the Little Falls Police Department. Police Chief Greg Schirmers said they received 15 applicants, 12 were interviewed and six candidates got a second interview;
• Authorized the execution of a memorandum of agreement for lateral pay with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 65, AFL-CIO Local 2564;
• Accepted a recommendation of the Airport Commission to approve KLJ Engineering, LLC, at an amount not to exceed $19,801.28 for the final plans, bidding services and construction observation of the pavement rehabilitation project at the Little Falls/Morrison County Municipal Airport;
• Adopted a resolution creating a fee schedule for mobile food units; $250 per year and $100 for up to seven consecutive days; and
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the execution of a 70/30 grant agreement for the airport improvement project.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Little Falls City Hall.
