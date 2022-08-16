Little Falls Lindbergh Lions Recreational Complex equipped with outdoor AED

Joel Vogel, outdoor AED specialist with Advocates for Health, spoke about the benefits of having an outdoor AED installed on the west side of Little Falls.

    Recognizing the need for a lifesaving Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) that is accessible to the public 24/7, the Little Falls Lindbergh Lions Club paid for one to be installed.

    The AED was installed by the Lindbergh Lions Recreational Complex near Lincoln Elementary School in Little Falls, Aug. 4.

