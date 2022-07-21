The Little Falls Legion baseball team took down Foley, Thursday, July 14, in a close 4-3 game.
Little Falls scored two runs in the sixth to tie the game 3-3. Beau Thoma hit a walk-off RBI single in the final inning with two outs. Zach Gwost hit 2-for-4 with a double and Hudson Filippi hit a single and was walked three times.
Collin Kray earned the win on the mound, pitching two innings of relief.
The Little Falls Legion finished the regular season 9-0 and entered the playoffs playing St. Augusta at Cold Spring, Monday, July 18. Little Falls holds the No. 1 seed.
They defeated St. Augusta in five innings, 11-1.
Ben Knopik pitched all five innings, allowing just two hits and striking out nine batters.
At the plate, Kray led the way, hitting 3-for-4, while Gwost was 1-for-3 with a double.
The Legion team then played Cold Spring, Tuesday, July 19, but suffered a shutout 10-0 loss.
Little Falls was only down 1-0 entering the fifth, but Cold Spring scored four runs to put themselves up 5-0. Little Falls was unable to get any traction at the plate.
Owen Bode was 2-for-2 and Matt Filippi and Gwost were both 1-for-2.
Gwost took the loss for Little Falls on the mound, followed in relief by Kray and Bode.
Little Falls lost to Foley 5-3, Wednesday, July 20, giving them an early playoff exit and ending their season.
Matt Filippi and Thoma combined to pitch the game for Little Falls.
Foley put up two runs in the fifth and three in sixth. Little Falls scored two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Matt Filippi and Hudson Filippi finished the game hitting 2-for-3.
The Little Falls Legion baseball team finished with an overall record of 10-2.
