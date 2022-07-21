The Little Falls Legion baseball team took down Foley, Thursday, July 14, in a close 4-3 game.

Little Falls scored two runs in the sixth to tie the game 3-3. Beau Thoma hit a walk-off RBI single in the final inning with two outs. Zach Gwost hit 2-for-4 with a double and Hudson Filippi hit a single and was walked three times.

