The Little Falls Legion baseball team took down Becker, Tuesday, June 21, in a 12-0 shutout. They finished the game in just five innings.

Ben Knopik pitched all five innings for Little Falls, to take the win. He gave up just one hit and struck out five batters.

At the plate, Matt Filippi hit 3-for-4 and Riley Czech hit a clean 2-for-2, while also driving in two RBIs.

USA falls short

The USA Legion baseball team fell, 1-0, to the Holdingford Huskers, June 16. In a defensive bout, each team only mustered four hits, but the Patriots suffered more errors, three to one.

Luke Harren connected twice on three at-bats, hitting a double. Levi Lampert’s sole hit was also a double.

Cooper Thieschafer took the mound for 6.1 innings, striking out seven batters and walking one.

Pierz stays dominant

The Pierz Legion pitched a 6-0 shutout against Kimball, June 16th.

At the plate, Mason Herold and Ben Virnig both connected for two hits on three at-bats. Max Barclay was 1-for-2 with a double.

Taking the mound for five innings, Barclay struck out six batters. Kirby Fischer pitched two innings, striking out one batter.

Tags

Load comments