The Little Falls Dance team traveled to Becker for an invitational, Saturday, Dec. 17.
The Jazz and Kick performed amongst a dozen schools. The Jazz team finished seventh and the Kick team placed sixth.
The Jazz finished with a total of 250 points out of 500. They earned 48 points in the skills, with 24 points each from the turns and the leaps and jumps category.
They finished with 53 points in choreography, earning 26 points for creativity and 27 for visual effectiveness.
In terms of difficulty they were awarded 76 points out of a potential 150, with 26 points coming from the difficulty of skills and routine choreography each, and 24 for the difficulty of formations and transitions.
In the execution, they earned 24 points for placement and control and 23 points for the degree of accuracy.
In the routine effectiveness, they earned 26 points, totalling 250 out of 500.
The Kick team earned a total of 276 points out of 500.
They finished with 24 points in the technique category and 25 in the height category.
In the choreography they earned 31 points for creativity and another 31 for visual effectiveness.
They were awarded 82 points for the amount of difficulty and 53 points for execution.
For routine effectiveness, they finished with 28 points, totalling 276 out of 500.
