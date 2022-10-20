jayden

Flyers’ Jayden Spillum celebrates her 500th career kill.

The Little Falls Flyers volleyball team took on St. Cloud Cathedral, Oct. 13, and despite their best efforts, lost in four. The scores were 20-25, 25-23, 14-25 and 14-25.

Senior Jayden Spillum surpassed 500 career kills with her performance, finishing the game with four kills, along with seven digs and an ace.

