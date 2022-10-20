The Little Falls Flyers volleyball team took on St. Cloud Cathedral, Oct. 13, and despite their best efforts, lost in four. The scores were 20-25, 25-23, 14-25 and 14-25.
Senior Jayden Spillum surpassed 500 career kills with her performance, finishing the game with four kills, along with seven digs and an ace.
Janna Middendorf led the team in digs and aces, with 12 and three, respectively. Halle Reis recorded 11 digs, nine kills, one block and one ace. Avery Herdering finished the night with a team-high nine assists, along with three digs, two kills, two blocks, and two aces.
The Flyers’ next game was at home against the Pierz Pioneers, Tuesday, Oct. 18. The game came down to the wire in five games, with the Flyers coming away with the win.
They found themselves down 2-1 after the third match, with games of 25-16, 24-26 and 12-25. The Flyers managed to regroup and rally in the final two matches, earning nailbiting wins of 27-25 and 16-14.
The Flyers’ Head Coach Trisha Spencer praised her girls for their fight and for giving everyone an exciting game.
The Flyers were led by Herdering, who seemed to be all over the court. She finished with 19 total assists, seven digs, two kills and two aces.
Spillum also had quite a performance, recording 18 digs, three blocks and adding 16 kills to her already impressive record.
JJ Newman finished second on the Flyers in assists, with 18, as well as recording eight digs and a kill. Malae Nolan led the team in digs, with 25, and was tied with Herdering in aces served, with two.
Reis recorded 14 digs, seven kills and an ace, and Maddie Doble finished the night with seven kills, two blocks and two aces.
The Flyers play their next game against St. Cloud Tech, Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7:15 p.m.
