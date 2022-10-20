The Little Falls cross-country runners seemed to outrun almost everyone as they hosted the Granite Ridge Conference Meet, Tuesday, Oct. 18. The girls finished in second out of seven teams and the boys finished fifth out of eight teams.
The Flyers’ Grace LeClair and Malin Youngberg continue to impress their coaches and opponents, finishing back-to-back in fifth and sixth place, with times of 19:52.5 and 20:00.4, respectively. Grace Wamre took 13th with a time of 20:32.3.
She was followed closely by seventh grader Rose Jarnot, who took 16th with a time of 21:06.4. Ayla Anez was on Jarnot’s heels, taking 18th, with a time of 21:12.3.
Wyatt Baum had one of his best performances of the season. He took second place, completing his run in 17:01.6. The only runner faster was St. Cloud Cathedral’s Griffen Ward, who ran a 16:53.8.
Connor Grant was the next Flyer to cross, taking 16th, with a time of 18:04.7. Brayden Paulsen took 25th, with a time of 18:26.5, and Kobi Cameron finished in 35th, with a time of 18:59.6. He was followed closely by Thomas Knopik, who was 38th, with a time of 19:18.4.
The Pierz Pioneers also competed in the conference meet in Little Falls. The girls finished in third place and the boys finished in seventh.
The girls finished with two runners in the top 10. Quinn Gruber finished in eighth place, with a time of 20:05.8, and Carissa Andres finished in 10th, with a time of 20:12.4. Both Gruber and Andres made All-Conference, as did Chloe Lochner, who crossed the finish in 20:50, taking 15th.
Eden Andres crossed the finish in 21:11.6, good enough to take 17th. Emma Kowalczyk rounded out the top five runners, taking 20th, with a time of 21:25.7. Both Eden Andres and Emma Kowalczyk were All-Conference honorable mentions.
For the Pioneer boys, Nathan Tax made the All-Conference team, finishing in fifth place, with a time of 17:18.1. Ethan Kowalczyk earned an honorable mention with his 17th place finish, running in a time of 18:06.3.
Guy Clemons-Virnig took 31st, with a time of 18:49.1, with Kaleb Poser and Tyler Foss finishing back-to-back, in 45th and 46th, respectively. Poser finished with a time of 19:45.6 and Foss with a time of 19:50.4.
