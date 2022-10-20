The Little Falls cross-country runners seemed to outrun almost everyone as they hosted the Granite Ridge Conference Meet, Tuesday, Oct. 18. The girls finished in second out of seven teams and the boys finished fifth out of eight teams.

The Flyers’ Grace LeClair and Malin Youngberg continue to impress their coaches and opponents, finishing back-to-back in fifth and sixth place, with times of 19:52.5 and 20:00.4, respectively. Grace Wamre took 13th with a time of 20:32.3.

