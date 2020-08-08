The city of Little Falls received $673,090 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, Economic Security (CARES) Act funding which must be spent or allocated by Nov. 15 or it may be reverted to the county for disbursement.
City Administrator Jon Radermacher said a request will be made to use some of the funding to reimburse previous purchases that were made in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. Future purchases will be eligible for funding as well as long as they are directly related to the virus, which “is a pretty broad definition,” Radermacher said.
If the city needed to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) or technology such as a laptop for employees to work from home, that would qualify for CARES funding.
But, if additional technology or another item/project was previously budgeted for, it would not qualify for CARES funding. The city also cannot use more than one source of funding for a purchase, Radermacher said, which isn’t an issue since the city hasn’t received other funding to use.
Part of the funding will be used to purchase any PPE and support measures to increase air quality in the older buildings that tend to have poor air flow, which, Radermacher said is important to reducing the spread of COVID-19.
“The highest priority right now is expenses beyond the budget that the city needed to operate safely,” he said
Another use would be to reduce the economic impact of COVID-19 around the community. Businesses, nonprofits and even private residents may be able to utilize funding, but there are very specific criteria in place for any funding to be dispersed.
The economic impact focus is related to something the city has already been doing with small business economic development emergency loans, Radermacher said, which has been issued to 73 local businesses so far.
CARES funding could also be used to re-market the community, Radermacher said, and promote COVID-19 safe activity in local outdoor areas to bring people out in a safe way.
The City Council will see a more detailed plan on CARES funding in a future meeting.
