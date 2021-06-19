Having grown up in a Christian family in Austin, faith was always a big part of her life, said Rev. Kari Pancost, who recently started serving as a pastor for Bethel Lutheran Church in Little Falls and for Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hillman.
“My family was always active in our church. Both my parents were leaders in different capacities and my extended family was involved in church, too. I always say I come from a long line of church ladies,” she said.
Rev. Kari Pancost is looking forward to getting to know the congregations at Bethel Lutheran Church in Little Falls and at Immanuel Lutheran C…
Pancost said it was really during her time working as a counselor at Camp Onomia in Onamia that she discovered her love for talking about faith with children. She worked there during the summers while she was attending Concordia College in Moorhead to major in elementary education and art.
After she graduated from Concordia College in 1989, she taught middle school and high school art in De Smet, S.D. However, after realizing how much she truly missed being able to talk about faith with the children, she took on the job as a youth director at Grace Lutheran Church in Fairmont, where she stayed from 1990 to 1992. As a youth director, she held after-school programs for middle school and high school students, high school youth ministry brought children to Bible camp and she went on various trips with the high school aged children.
“I really enjoy spending time with people,” she said.
After a couple of years, Pancost felt like she needed more education, a broader background and more knowledge, both in the Bible as well as in the Lutheran heritage.
“It’s hard to stay in ministry without a seminary degree. I also wanted to learn more about the whole picture of ministering, like pastoral counseling and care,” she said
Pancost enrolled at Lutheran Seminary in St. Paul from where she graduated in 1996. It was during her time at seminary she met her classmate, Mike, whom she married her senior year.
“Our first call was in the same First Lutheran Church in Hayward, Wisconsin as associate pastors,” she said.
After a few years, Mike took a new call at two country churches, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and Stanfold Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, Wis. As the first child of their four children, Olsen, Laura, Anna and Eleanor, was born in 1998, Pancost stayed home to care for him. Later, when Laura was born in 2000, she stayed home one year with her, as well.
Pancost then served as an interim pastor for four years at different churches who were in the call process. Shortly before she gave birth to Eleanor, she accepted a call as an associate pastor at two churches in Glen Flora and Ladysmith, both cities located in Wisconsin.
“When Mike had been at his church for about nine years, we took calls to the same church at First Lutheran Church in Minot, N.D. We were there for four years before we moved to Becker when Mike took another call at the South Santiago Lutheran Church in Becker. During this time, Pancost said, she served as a chaplain resident at the VA in St. Cloud for about a year and a half and then later was a chaplain at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Loving the work, Pancost said she would have stayed as a chaplain, but because she never really knew what her schedule was, it didn’t really work with their busy family life. She also worked as an interim pastor at the First Lutheran Churches in Renville and Litchfield for a while before she and Mike became co-pastors at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton in 2017.
After demographics changed and the church was unable to keep on two pastors, Pancost started looking for another call. It led her to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hillman and Bethel Lutheran Church in Little Falls, she said.
As the new pastor, Pancost said, she is looking forward to getting to know her congregation more and more. She also likes to encourage people to be the hands and feet of Jesus by helping those in need and sharing the gospel. While life as a Christian isn’t guaranteed to be without struggles, Pancost said the journey is easier and more bearable with the hope that comes from knowing Jesus is alive.
“We are called to live our lives loving and serving those around us,” she said.
When she isn’t fulfilling her duties as a pastor, Pancost enjoys spending time with Mike and their children, engaging in outdoor activities, such as biking, kayaking, backpacking, hiking, snowshoeing and more. She also likes to flower garden while Mike tends to his vegetable garden.
The family has three dogs, Kirby, Soury and Gene, who keep them on their toes at times.
Reminiscing about her experience as a pastor, Pancost said she loves being a part of people’s lives, getting to know them and hearing their stories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.