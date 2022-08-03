The Little Falls High School will be hosting a Flyers Activity sports meeting, Monday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m., in the high school auditorium.

The meeting will be for all fall, winter and spring sports. Fall athletes in grades 9-12 participating in football, soccer and volleyball must attend. Fall athletes in grades 7-12 participating in boys and girls cross country, girls swimming and tennis must attend as well.

