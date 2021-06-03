The Little Falls High School Grad Bash Committee partnered with the Morrison County Agricultural Society/Morrison County Fair to hold the event for the first time at the Fairground, May 30, following the Class of 2021 graduation ceremony.
Kate Bjorge and Tammy Skeesick, Grad Bash co-chairs, said COVID-19 forced the planning team to adjust starting last fall, when they were not sure what the situation would be for students being able to gather inside the middle school for Grad Bash.
In January, the planning team voted to partner with the Fair Board to proceed with planning and insure a safe and fun event for students. Some activities offered included hay wagon rides, a human foosball tournament, Let’s Make a Deal game show, dirty dice, virtual reality, glow-in-the-dark disc golf, food trucks, a tiki-bar with a variety of frozen drinks, a magic show and drawings for grand prizes.
Pictured above are: participants in the human foosball event John Stockard, Joe Majerle, Tauer Morrison, Officer Jeremy Doroff and volunteer Trevor Skeesick. Taking part in “Let’s Make a Deal” volunteers Sarah VanRisseghem and Rachel Otremba, seniors Kaylee Zupko, Emma Ahlin and Lily Ward and show hostess, Andy Ward. Standing in front of the Woodchuck Pizza food truck are Spencer Roe, left, and Ezequiel Concepcion Delgado.
