Little Falls health care workers celebrate 50 years of caring for elderly residents

With an undeniable passion for taking care of elderly, Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) Barb Copley and Health Unit Coordinator (HUC) Eunice Lorenz celebrate 50 years of working at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. They both started on the same day — June 1, 1970.
When they first started working at St. Otto’s, neither anticipated that they would stay working at the same place for half a century.
“I just took one day at a time and one year rolled into the next. It has been a good career,” Copley said.
Lorenz was 16, a junior at the Senior High School in Little Falls, when she started working as a certified nursing assistant (CNA). Back then, no schooling was needed to become a CNA. Instead, she was taught on the job by Sister Latona and other sisters as St. Otto’s was then owned and operated by the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls.
“The sisters taught us well,” she said.
Looking back, Lorenz said she isn’t quite certain as to what drew her to start working in the health care field. Initially, when she first started the on the job training program and discovered she had difficulty retaining the names of the residents, she wanted to give up.
“I told my dad I wasn’t going back and he said I was. I went back and I just stayed and really enjoyed working as a CNA,” she said.
Copley said she was in her senior year at the Senior High School when her thoughts started shifting toward working in the health care field.
“I just knew I wanted to take care of people. I really enjoy it,” she said.
Copley applied to the 11-month LPN program that was held at Brainerd Vocational School. After she graduated as a LPN, she worked at Rice County District Hospital in Faribault and at a nursing home in Owatonna before she decided to move back to her hometown of Little Falls.
After she interviewed with Sister Latona for the LPN position and Sister Latona showed her around, Copley was hired within an hour, she said.
“I started two days later, and that was 50 years ago,” she said.
Reminiscing about what they have enjoyed the most about their careers, Copley and Lorenz said it has been taking care of the residents, seeing the smiles on their faces and simply being there for them. That becomes all the more important to those who may not have children or their children and other relatives live far away.
“It’s just a joy to make an elderly person happy because sometimes we are all they have. We are kind of like their family,” Lorenz said.
With the joy of caring for the residents also comes the reality of their death. But rather than focusing on the loss, Lorenz said she focuses on the life they have lived and their moments on Earth.
“Handling them passing away has never been hard for me. They have lived a good life and we have made things good for them during their stay with us. I just feel they are ready to go and that we have done our best for them,” Lorenz said.
While Copley and Lorenz have stayed employed at the same facility for 50 years, they have experienced their fair share of changes over the years. Copley said the biggest change for both of them was just adjusting to learning a new system when computers were used more and more. When they first started working,, patients’ information was recorded in paper books.
“I had never worked with computers before,” Copley said.
How patients are treated also changed as the years progressed. When Copley and Lorenz first started working with the elderly, Posey vests were commonly used to restrain the residents to the bed or chair.
“Now we don’t use them at all,” she said.
When Copley and Lorenz started working at St. Otto’s, the facility had 159 bed units. Today, the number has decreased to 93 beds.
Just as the number of bed units have changed, the nursing home has seen a change in owners, as well, from the Franciscan Sisters owning it, then CHI St. Gabriel’s Health to Jim and Kathy Birchem and now, by Brian and Krista Bernander.
Brian said Copley and Lorenz have made a lasting impact at St. Otto’s. The nursing home just wouldn’t be the same without them. To him, the 50 years they have worked there is beyond a great accomplishment as he considers their years of work and dedication to be much bigger than that.
“It’s a life-driven purpose of caring for the thousands of people they have touched over the 50 years. We are glad they are with us and continue to thank them every day for their service,” he said.
Brian congratulate the two for their milestone of 50 years.
Early on in their careers at St. Otto’s, they became great friends. Copley also served as a gift opener in Lorenz’ wedding to her husband, Douglas, in 1973.
“Back then, you had gift openers that open the gifts so everyone could see what you received,” Lorenz said.
Although Copley is nearing 70 and Lorenz is 66 years old, neither is looking at retiring anytime soon. But when they do, it will be together on the same day — just as it was when they first started 50 years ago, they said.
